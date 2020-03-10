Mark Trapani was standing beside the ballpark in Mauston in the fall of 2014 when a man approached him to compliment his son, Vincent, on his pitching.
“Your son has a special talent,” Mark recalled the man saying.
“Ya, if he was left handed we’d be making plans for his future,” Mark replied jokingly.
“No,” the man replied, “you’ll make plans regardless.”
When that man, James Wambach, a former professional ballplayer in the Chicago White Sox organization, approached Mark on that autumn day, everything changed. In the six years since, Vincent has taken his game to the next level and it’s come about thanks in part to a revolution within baseball training that’s turned Vincent into one of the greatest prospects to ever come out of Eau Claire.
While other boys spend their winters shooting hoops or on the ice, Vincent, a junior at Eau Claire Memorial, has spent much of this winter at Momentum Baseball Academy or in Madison, working out with his GRB Academy baseball team. He spends six days a week doing something to improve his game. Some days it’s simple stuff, like throwing with his younger brother or weight lifting, but other times he dips into the new technology and uses PlyoCare balls to keep his arm healthy.
These balls are essentially medicine balls made of a rubber skin and filled with sand. Vincent uses two different weights, one 225 grams and another 1,000 grams, and he throws them backward, trying to replicate the motion his arm takes throwing a traditional baseball.
“Its basically trying to get all the muscles engaged and ready to throw,” he said.
The idea behind using the PlyoCare balls is to increase arm strength, specifically those muscles that are used after a traditional baseball is released and the arm begins to decelerate.
“It’s like building a Ferrari, you need to start with good brakes,” Mark said.
The use of PlyoCare balls, coupled with his weight training, has allowed Vincent to take his fastball velocity from 86 mph two years ago, to 94 mph this past year.
“I would say it’s had a big impact on how hard I’ve been able to throw, especially pairing this stuff with lifting,” he said.
This baseball revolution has come about thanks to the success of high profile pitchers like the Reds’ Trevor Bauer who have taken to social media over the past few years to preach the gospel of data-driven baseball training. Nowadays, terms like spin rate, spin efficiency and true spin rate are thrown around as high-end video cameras breakdown every minute detail of a pitch.
“I’ve been thrust into the world of science because there is so much data in baseball that wasn’t used before,” Vincent said. “I think I’m a baseball person following the trend of where baseball is trending with all the math and stats that are associated with it.”
It’s the kind of information and training Vincent’s GRB coach, Greg Reinhard, never had when he was working his way through high school and eventually to Triple-A with the Chicago Cubs.
“It’s not even in the same ball game,” Reinhard said. “The average high school player today is far more advanced than what a lot of guys were doing in college 10 years ago. They’re far more refined.
“Think of what we were doing as a 1970s television and what kids are doing today is streaming Netflix on a smart TV.”
And while all this data and training is nice, it’s really on every individual ballplayer to accept it and work with it on his own. That’s what has made Vincent so special. Over the past few years he’s improved on his God-given physical gifts and transformed his body into a pitching machine. He’s cut out all junk food, according to his father, and he is willing to focus on his training without any reminder.
“By the time he was 14 I don’t think I could get him to drink a Mountain Dew if I gave him $100,” Mark said.
On the GRB team, Vincent’s work ethic stands out.
“I think he is one of the hardest workers that we’ve had in a long time,” said Reinhard, who has sent over 100 boys to play Division I baseball. “He’s as committed as we’ve seen.”
Now, as his winter training begins to wrap up, Vincent will once again turn his attention toward his prep season with the Old Abes. He’ll have two more years at Memorial and then if everything goes to plan he’ll be faced with one of baseball’s toughest questions: go pro or go to college?
He committed to play Division I ball at Arkansas at the start of 2019, but that doesn’t mean he can’t explore his professional options.
“It would be hard for me to believe he wouldn’t be drafted in the top five rounds,” Reinhard said. “There have been a lot of great players in Eau Claire in the last 10 years that I’ve seen but he is the best one.”