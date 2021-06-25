FOND DU LAC — Eau Claire Memorial has found the recipe for success on the baseball diamond. And the Old Abes are riding it all the way to Grand Chute.
Memorial continued its torrid run through the postseason on Friday, with the latest victory coming as a 5-1 upset of third-seeded Union Grove in the Division 1 state quarterfinals at Herr-Baker Field.
The pitching, a constant for the Old Abes this spring, was effective. The hitting, rounding into form in the postseason, took care of business nearly every time the chance presented itself.
It added up to a 22nd win of the year, and an extension of the season by another week. Sixth-seeded Memorial will play second-seeded Bay Port in the Division 1 semifinals at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at Fox Cities Stadium.
"Along with our defense and our pitchers who are throwing strikes, our timely hitting is really what has carried us to this point," Memorial coach Dan Roehl said. "Our pitching has been consistent. Our defense has been OK — lately, much better. But this timely hitting, that's what's carrying us in the postseason."
The win over the Broncos was a prime example.
Nearly every time Memorial got a runner into scoring position, the Old Abes brought him in. They only stranded two runners in scoring position all night.
"It's huge," Memorial junior Dylan O'Connell said. "They had a great pitcher, so capitalizing on runners in scoring position, that's what ultimately won us the game. Crucial hitting."
O'Connell's pitching certainly helped the cause too.
The righty worked 6.2 strong innings, holding a high-octane offense to one run on six hits. Union Grove entered the game with one of the top offenses in the state, but O'Connell made things tough for the Broncos.
He struck out five to earn the win. It came just four days after he secured a win with a complete game in the sectional finals to help the team get to state.
"It's been crazy," he said. "Honestly, I don't even really know what's going on right now. We're kind of just cooking with fire at this point. ... I think it just goes to show that whoever wants it more is going to win the game, and we truly wanted to win."
Memorial plated two runs on a single by Jack Redwine in the first inning to take an early 2-0 lead. The Broncos had a chance to tie it in the fourth inning after scraping a run back. Owen Nowak hit a two-out single to right field with a runner on second, and Union Grove waved him in to try to score. But Redwine put a throw right on the money to cut down the tying run at the plate and end the frame.
"I was initially going to hit my cut, but then I realized I had him if I threw a good throw," Redwine said. "So I decided to take a chance and it ended up positive. ... I definitely think it's a huge thing, because good defense leads to good offense."
That proved true immediately. Luke Erickson tripled in the bottom half of the fourth and scored on a wild pitch shortly after to stretch the lead to 3-1.
Both offenses remained dormant until O'Connell hit an RBI single in the seventh, and the Old Abes added another run on a Broncos error.
Five runs were more than enough with the way Memorial was pitching. Peyton Platter came on to record the final out and begin the celebration.
"(O'Connell) was lights-out all game, both on the mound and at the plate," Redwine said. "He threw well, for sure."
Redwine and Erickson had two hits apiece for Memorial.
The Old Abes will head to the state semifinals with plenty of confidence. With how well they're throwing lately, pitchers Vincent Trapani and O'Connell give Memorial a chance against anybody heading into the final week of the season.
"We do feel like we're built for that type of setup," Roehl said. "We have two guys that we can roll out there and they can throw 100 pitches, compete, and keep guys down. As fun as it's going to be, we kind of feel that we're built for that format. We're not going there for fun. It's going to be fun, but we do think we're going to compete pretty well."
Memorial 5, Union Grove 1
Memorial;200;010;2;— 5 9 1
UG;000;100;0;— 1 6 3
WP: Dylan O'Connell (6.2 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 K, 2 BB). LP: Noah France (6.1 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 8 K, 1 BB). Leading hitters: Memorial: Jack Redwine 2-3 (2 RBI), Luke Erickson 2-4 (3B). Records: Memorial 22-7, Union Grove 25-4.