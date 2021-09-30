Not even Dylan O'Connell saw this coming.
The Eau Claire Memorial shortstop entered last spring with modest expectations. He knew he eventually wanted to play college baseball — likely at the Division III or junior college level — but was mainly focused on helping the Old Abes win games in his first varsity season. After all, he was a relatively unknown player on the statewide scale and was essentially starting from scratch after the 2020 season was canceled.
As it turns out, perhaps the bar could have been set higher. Much higher. Fast forward six months, and the picture has completely changed.
That newcomer morphed into one of Wisconsin's most influential players over the course of the spring, helping lead Memorial to the state semifinals while garnering all-state accolades for himself.
O'Connell hit the latest landmark on his meteoric rise to prominence on Wednesday, committing to play Division I baseball at the University of St. Thomas.
"It's been pretty crazy. I'd say I kind of came out of nowhere," O'Connell said. "It's been fun, all this unexpected stuff happening. I've just been constantly putting in the hard work."
O'Connell joins a long list of Old Abes who have earned a spot on a Division I baseball team over the past few years. But none of the others can match the quick rise that put O'Connell on the map in such short order.
The shortstop and pitcher entered the spring ranked 99th in the state's 2022 class by Prep Baseball Report. In a few months, he rocketed 59 spots up the list to sit at No. 40 by the time he committed to the Tommies.
With the kind of breakout spring and summer he had, it was only a matter of time. The versatile junior starred at the plate and on the mound for one of the state's best teams. From the heart of Memorial's lineup, O'Connell hit .407 with nine extra-base hits and 23 RBIs. As a pitcher, he posted a 7-1 record with a 1.83 ERA and 60 strikeouts. Along the way, he pitched a combined no-hitter along with teammate Connor Lysy.
He also shined in the postseason, pitching a complete game shutout in the sectional finals and dominating highly-ranked Union Grove in the state quarterfinals in 6.2 innings of work.
The Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association named him an honorable mention all-state infielder for his efforts.
"It was such a fun season," O'Connell said. "Those are the memories you'll have forever, playing with your best friends, playing the game you love and winning as well. It's definitely something I'll tell my kids about when I'm older, and hopefully they get to experience that as well. High school sports are super fun like that, just creating connections and going out there and competing."
In turn, his recruitment began to pick up as well. Over the course of the summer, O'Connell became one of the hottest prospects to burst onto the scene. It all came to a boil at Prep Baseball Report's Top Prospect-Milwaukee showcase in July.
O'Connell shined in both the analytics department and the live game action, cementing himself as a high-level prospect. He finished near the top of every statistical category at the showcase.
"O’Connell may have walked away as one of the bigger risers in the 2022 class," Prep Baseball Report staff noted after the showcase.
His performance, coupled with the year he had just put in for the Old Abes, started garnering him more attention than he'd ever had.
"That showcase is kind of one of the big reasons why I'm at where I am today," O'Connell said. "I prepared for that really well and did well there."
The sure-handed shortstop brings a consistent, line-drive producing bat to the plate with the occasional flash of power. His speed is a plus, too. The Tommies see him as an infielder when he gets to the college ranks.
"He owns a fairly loud skill set on the diamond," PBR staff wrote after his showcase performances this summer. "Those skills translate well in-game, where O'Connell regularly produced loud contact off the barrel when we saw him throughout the WIAA playoffs and at this year's Badger State Battle."
O'Connell took a unique path to his commitment. Many of the sport's top prospects play for baseball academies' travel teams in the summer, but he spent much of the year with Eau Claire's Legion baseball program. The 19U team's manager, Mark Faanes, is one of the owners of Momentum Baseball Academy, where O'Connell's father Brad is the managing director.
"I thought it was just the best place for me to play, just with the connections I had to it," O'Connell said. "It seemed like a pretty easy decision to me."
O'Connell picked St. Thomas for the program's winning tradition, its elevated stature as a new Division I program, its coaching staff and its campus. He went with the Tommies over interest from other schools, like Minnesota State and Winona State.
Now a senior, O'Connell can turn his attention to preparing for his final year of high school baseball. The Old Abes will have talent returning from last spring's state tournament team, and he's right at the heart of it.
"I'm kind of almost sad (the recruitment) is over because all I've been thinking about for the past year is playing DI baseball," O'Connell said. "But I'm super excited at the same time. The work is still pretty much just getting started."