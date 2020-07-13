Much seems the same to Tanner Marsh. But there's also something undeniably different about this summer.
At a typical summer showcase baseball tournament, college scouts would be all over the facility, keeping an eye out for their next star player or hidden gem.
This summer, the tournaments are still out there. But the scouts are not.
For a college prospect like Marsh, a soon-to-be senior at Mondovi, it has made the recruiting trail feel a touch unfamiliar.
"It has been a little weird," said Marsh, who is playing travel ball with the GRB Rays. "You talk to somebody (from a school), and you don't even know if they've been watching you. It's definitely different at the games, too. There's usually just scouts everywhere, and it puts a little pressure on you but it makes it more fun. Now it kind of stinks, like 'Man, there's no one really out watching me.'"
Marsh is ranked as the 20th-best upcoming senior in the state by Prep Baseball Report, and the fourth-best outfielder among his Wisconsin peers in the 2021 class. He's the top outfielder left on the board, with the three ahead of him having already announced commitments to play at the next level.
He's had his fair share of college interest, including from the likes of Division I schools Ohio University and Miami University in Ohio. A handful of Division II and Division III schools have been in contact as well.
Tournaments are still being played across the country this summer, and Marsh said the majority have felt like normal despite being played amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The main difference, apart from a Kenosha tournament which had strict protocols, has been those missing from the crowds: the scouts.
"I'm playing pretty good, and our team is playing even better. But the scouts not being there really hurts," Marsh said.
Marsh was a first team All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference selection as a sophomore in 2019. His junior high school season was canceled, but that didn't deal much of a blow to his recruitment.
"Coming from Mondovi, a small town like this, playing spring ball is not necessarily going to get you recruited unless you're good enough to get drafted out of high school," he said. "It does affect the summer season though, because you're just a step behind where you would have been because you don't have any games under your belt."
Marsh is coveted for his work defensively and his smooth, reliable bat at the plate.
He hit .484 with 17 extra-base hits, 22 RBIs and 14 stolen bases as a sophomore.
"Balanced stance, short stride, hands load quietly, maintains strong balance," a Prep Baseball Report scouting report said of Marsh last summer. "Excellent feel for the barrel, hard contact off the bat to pull side, controls the barrel well with ability to get to all pitches."
That bat was on display when Marsh hit a walk-off single against the No. 22-ranked team in the country at a tournament earlier this summer.
"I had a very good game, made a lot of good plays in the outfield," he said. "It was awesome. That's kind of all what you do it for, that feeling."
There wasn't much concern on Marsh's part for getting out and playing travel ball. After his spring season was wiped out, he was just excited to get back out there.
"I was definitely just happy to get back out on the diamond," he said. "I was just playing it like 'Alright, I'm ready to play and I'll deal with whatever I have to deal with to make sure everyone is safe.'"
Marsh is aiming to eventually try his hand at the pro level, and he'll look for a college that can help him do that. Early playing time is also high on his priority list when it comes time to pick a school.
"It seems kind of weird to think about it now, but after college the next level is getting drafted. So one of my priorities is seeing if a school and coach can help me get to that next level," he said.