Eau Claire Memorial vs. Eau Claire North baseball

Eau Claire North’s Jonah Hanson (15) and the rest of the Huskies celebrate after Gabe Richardson hit a home run against Eau Claire Memorial on May 5 at Carson Park.

 Photo by Branden Nall

Eau Claire North has tabbed Jordan Fish to be the successor to longtime baseball coach Bob Johnson. The Huskies announced Fish's hiring on Tuesday.

Fish spent the last 10 seasons as an assistant at North, where he helped build a program that made several trips to the state tournament and won a state title. He coached the JV team for the Huskies. He has also been an assistant for the North football and Eau Claire Area girls hockey programs in the past.