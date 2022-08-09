Eau Claire North has tabbed Jordan Fish to be the successor to longtime baseball coach Bob Johnson. The Huskies announced Fish's hiring on Tuesday.
Fish spent the last 10 seasons as an assistant at North, where he helped build a program that made several trips to the state tournament and won a state title. He coached the JV team for the Huskies. He has also been an assistant for the North football and Eau Claire Area girls hockey programs in the past.
"Coach Fish brings a great deal (of) experience with North baseball and commitment to Husky Athletics which will serve our student-athletes well," North athletic director Mike Pernsteiner said in a press release.
Fish will try to the fill Johnson's shoes. The longtime coach retired this summer after a historic 17-year run leading the Huskies. Johnson guided North to two Division 1 state championships and eight state tournament appearances.
North reached the state tournament last season before falling in the Division 1 quarterfinals. The Huskies graduated a 12-player senior class, meaning Fish will have a chance to lead a largely fresh-faced group of Huskies in his first spring in charge.
If tradition is anything to go off of, the next generation will be well-situated for success. The Huskies have been an annual contender in the Big Rivers Conference for most of the last two decades.
“I know that there are healthy youth groups in the community where kids will continue,” Johnson said in June. “Obviously numbers help. Unfortunately, not everybody can make the program, but I think with the numbers coming back and the level of talent I see, I do think the program’s in a wonderful position.”