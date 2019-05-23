After Eau Claire North’s blowout win Tuesday, the Huskies were in a stiffer test and had to rally in the late innings to get a repeat.
In the bottom of the sixth, Cal Fadness’ single plated the tying run and Joel Zachow’s sacrifice fly scored the winner in a well-played 4-3 game Thursday at Carson Park.
The game closed out Big Rivers Conference play and left the two teams tied for second with 9-3 records, finishing behind champion River Falls (11-1).
“This is the Chippewa team we expected to see this week,” North coach Bob Johnson said. “We have a lot of respect for them.”
The Cardinals (13-10) came into the bottom of the sixth with a 3-2 lead and riding the strong pitching of Nate Custer.
Sam Stange led off the inning with a single up the middle and Anthony Pogodzinski drew a walk. The Huskies then pulled off a double steal to put both runners in scoring position.
With one out, Fadness worked the count to 2-2 and then dropped a single into leftcenter to tie the game and Zachow’s fly ball to left plated the tie-breaker.
“I was just thinking sacrifice fly if anything,” Fadness said. “In my first two at bats, I didn’t do much so on the 2-2 count, I just stayed back and tried to drive the ball.”
In the top of the seventh, the Huskies had to survive some anxious moments to hold on.
Luke Franz led off with a single and that brought the dangerous Dane Weiland to the plate against Husky reliever Carter Hesselman. Weiland took three balls before Hesselman bore down to take him on a weak fly to second.
“Weiland gets special respect,” Johnson said. “Getting him out on the fly ball was big.”
Nate Hayes followed with a fly ball to right that Gabe O’Brien made a diving, circus catch of for the second out and Hesselman forced a ground ball to end the game.
“Things looked good when we came into the inning with our 2-3-4 hitters coming up,” Chippewa coach Mitch Steinmetz said. “But you have to tip your hat to Hesselman, he worked out of it.”
Both teams scored in the first, the Cardinals on Weiland’s double and North on O’Brien’s mighty leadoff poke over the high wall in rightcenter and into the pines.
“O’Brien’s rounding into a nice all-around player,” Johnson said. “He’s getting better all the time.”
Chippewa took a 3-2 lead in the fourth, taking advantage of North’s only error and three straight singles with a passed ball scoring one run and Nolan Hutzler’s single scoring the second.
Hesselman came on for starter Austin Goetsch in the fifth to get the win, allowing just one hit but walking three. That was after Goetsch gave up five hits and only one earned run without walking a batter.
“Goetsch beat the second place teams in the Wisconsin Valley and Mississippi Valley and we wanted to see him against another good team,” Johnson said. “He gave us a strong four innings.”
Custer pitched a steady game all the way and well could have become the winner. He allowed six hits, struck out six and walked only one.
“Their pitcher (Custer) mixed his pitches well and tied us up at the plate,” Johnson said.
Steinmetz looked at the game as a mental tuneup for the playoffs.
“When you play a good team like North, you get chance to see how you measure up,” he said.
The No, 5 seed Cardinals open play Tuesday by hosting Wausau West.
North (18-4) is scheduled for a makeup game at Marshfield today and opens tournament play next Thursday.
NORTH 4, CHIPPEWA FALLS 3
CHIPPEWA (3)
AB-R-H-RBI: Matt Pomietlo,cf, 4-1-1-0, Luke Franz, 2b, 4-0-1-0, Dane Weiland, c, 3-0-1-1, Nate Hayes, 1b, 4-1-0-0, Luke Schemenauer, 3b, 3-1-1-0, Nolan Hutzler, ss, 3-0-1-0, Riley Fried, lf, 3-0-1-0, Ben Steinmetz, rf, 2-0-0-0, Blake Trippler, dh, 2-0-0-0, Austin Sykora, cr, 0-0-0-0. Totals 28-3-6-1.
NORTH (4)
Gabe O’Brien, rf, 3-1-1-1, Carter Hesselman, ss\p, 3-0-1-0, Sam Stange, cf, 3-1-1-0, Luke Olson, 1b, 1-0-0-0, Anthony Pogodzinski, 1b, 1-1-0-0, Gabe Richardson, 3b, 3-0-0-0, Cal Fadness, dh, 3-0-1-1, Jaxon Vance, ss, 0-0-0-0, Joel Zachow, c, 2-0-1-1, Jacob Kulig, 2b, 2-0-0-0, Keegan Dehnke, lf, 2-1-1-0, Ely Johnson, cr, 0-0-0-0. Totals 23-4-6-3.
Chippewa 100 200 0 — 3 6 0
North 101 002 x — 4 6 1
E — Hesselman. LOB — Chippewa 9, North 3. 2B –Weiland, Hesselman. HR – O’Brien. SB – Pomietlo, Stange, Pogodzinski. SF – Zachow.
IP H R ER BB SO
Chippewa
Nate Custer, L 6 6 4 4 1 6
North
Austin Goetsch 4 5 3 1 0 4
Hesselman, W 3 1 0 0 3 3
WP – Custer, Hesselman. PB – Zachow, Weiland. Balk – Custer. HBP – Weiland (by Hesselman. U – Jon McGinley, Dan Hoffman. T – 1:55.