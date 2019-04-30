In the miserable conditions, Carter Hesselman had a hard time gripping the ball.
“I could not feel my fingers so I kept blowing on them,” said the Eau Claire North righthander. “That gave me a grip on the ball.”
It worked just fine.
Hesselman struck out eight, walked only two and allowed just four hits in hurling the Huskies to a 3-1 win over Menomonie Tuesday at Carson Park where the temperature hovered around 40 degrees in a light drizzle.
“It was as good as I’ve seen him pitch with his three pitches,” North coach Bob Johnson said. “His fastball had a snap on it and his curve and change had them chasing.”
Hesselman hooked up in a classic mound duel with Menomonie lefty Jace Kressin, who struck out nine, walked only one and yielded six hits.
But it was the Huskies who came up with the key hits – one by Hesselman.
After the Mustangs (5-7, 2-5) took the lead with an unearned run in the top of the fourth, the Huskies tied it in the bottom of the inning on a single by freshman Gabe Richardson, then took the lead in the fifth when Keegan Dehnke led off with a bunt single and scored on Hessleman’s two-out one-baser.
“We talked and I felt if the third baseman was back, I could get it down,” said Dehnke, who comes off the bench in a reserve role. “I just feel I will do anything to help the team.”
Johnson called it a key, clutch play in the game.
North added an insurance run in the sixth when Richardson led off with a double and scored on Anthony Pogodzinski’s single.
Menomonie had two on in the second and baserunners in the last three innings but could not convert.
“We swung the bats well but hit it right at them,” Mustangs coach Mike King said. “It came down to the little things and North was able to chip away at us. We needed a hit or two but didn’t get them.”
Kressin, the great grandson of major league pitcher Vic Johnson of Eau Claire in the 1940s, agreed.
“They came up with the big hits as I didn’t hit my spots well at times,” he said. “We couldn’t string anything together.”
Menomonie scored in the fourth when Sam Sleichert singled with two out and wound up scoring on a North throwing error.
The Mustangs got a two-out single from Davis Barthen, who stole second in the fifth but was left stranded. North catcher Joe Feck cut down a runner at second in the sixth and the Huskies ended the game with a short-to-second-to-first double play on a ground ball as Hesselman got tough in the clutch each time.
“I just focused on the strike zone,” said Hesselman, who did whiff eight. “I’m known as a contact pitcher so I didn’t try to do too much.”
Richardson, the impressive freshman, and Pogodzinski combined for four of North’s six hits.
North evened its Big Rivers record at 2-2 and is 7-3 in all games with the completion of an 11-11 tie game to be decided Monday after the return trip to Menomonie Thursday.
NORTH 3, MENOMONIE 1
MENOMONIE (1)
AB-R-H-RBI: Davis Barthen, 2b, 3-0-1-0, Zach DeMarce, cf, 3-0-0-0, Kaleb Miller, 1b, 3-0-0-0, Brigs Richartz, c, 2-0-0-0, Sam Sleichert, ss, 3-1-1-0, Jace Kressin, p, 3-0-1-0, Kade Schultz, 3b, 2-0-1-0, Lucas Smith, 3-0-0-0, Gavin Einar, dh, 2-0-0-0, Sedric Yukel, cf, 0-0-0-0, Jake Ebert, cr, 0-0-0–0, Trevin Kressin, lf, 0-0–0–0. Totals 24-1-4-0.
NORTH (3)
Gabe O’Brien, lf, 3-0-0-0, Carter Hesselman, p, 2-0-1-1, Sam Stange, cf, 2-1-0-0, Gabe Richardson, 3b, 3-1-2-1, Anthony Pogodzinski, 1b, 3-0-2-1, Jaxon Vance, 1-0-0-0, Joel Zachow, 2b, 3-0-0-0, Luke Olson, dh, 1-0-0-0, Keegan Dehnke, dh, 2-1-1-0, Ely Johnson, rf, 2-0-0-0, Joe Feck,c, 0-0-0-0, Xavier Bembnister, cr, 0-0-0-0. Totals 22-3-6-3.
Menomonie 000 100 0 — 1 4 1
North 000 111 x — 3 6 1
E — Richardson, T. Kressin. DP – North. LOB — Menomonie 4, North 5 2B –Richardson. SB – Yukel, Barthen, Dehnke. Sac – Vance 2.
IP H R ER BB SO
Menomonie
J. Kressin, L 6 6 3 3 1 9
North
Hesselman 7 4 1 0 2 8
WP – Kressin. HBP – Hesselman (by Kressin). U – Jon McGinley, Dan Hoffman. T – 1:42.