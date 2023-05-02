0I7A7792.jpg

Memorial pitcher Sawyer Stein on the mound during a game at Carson Park on April 21.

 BRANDEN NALL

A wild crosstown showdown between the Eau Claire Memorial Old Abes and the North Huskies at Carson Park on Tuesday night ended in a walk-off win for Memorial.

After the Huskies scored two runs in the top of the seventh to tie up the game, Old Abes sophomore Blake Bugher knocked in the winning run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom half of the inning to send his team home with a 6-5 victory.