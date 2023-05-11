jesperson-511

Old Abes sophomore Cooper Jesperson on the mound against Menomonie at Carson Park on May 11.

 Photo Special to The Leader Telegram

Eau Claire Memorial used a little bit of everything to grind out a 5-1 win over Menomonie at Carson Park Thursday night. The victory was the sixth consecutive Big Rivers Conference win for the Old Abes, now 6-4 in conference and 10-7 overall.

Memorial combined eight hits with a hit by pitch, stolen base, sac fly, base on balls, reaching on errors and advancing on a wild pitch to put its runs on the board.