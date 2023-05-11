Eau Claire Memorial used a little bit of everything to grind out a 5-1 win over Menomonie at Carson Park Thursday night. The victory was the sixth consecutive Big Rivers Conference win for the Old Abes, now 6-4 in conference and 10-7 overall.
Memorial combined eight hits with a hit by pitch, stolen base, sac fly, base on balls, reaching on errors and advancing on a wild pitch to put its runs on the board.
“It was just one of those games where it was just kind of a grind it out performance,” Memorial coach Kyle Kaufman said.
“This group just continues to grow and find ways to get the job done.”
Memorial scored twice in the bottom of the first and that’s all they would need to hold off the Mustangs. Sophomore Grant Lokken was hit by a pitch to lead off Memorial’s first at bat. The Old Abe centerfielder then stole second and advanced to third on a single by Sawyer Stein. Lokken scored on a Leo Lauscher sacrifice fly before senior Mason Stoik followed up with a two-out single to drive in Cooper Jesperson, who had reached on a walk.
“Anytime you can get the top of the line up on base — that’s going to be a recipe for success for us,” Kaufman said.
Jesperson, who batted second and started on the mound for the Old Abes, allowed just three hits over seven frames, striking out 11.
“Coop was really good at finishing guys off tonight,” Kaufman said. “He was consistently getting ahead and it’s a lot easier when you are controlling the count and not having to give in at all to hitters.”
At the plate, Jesperson finished with two hits, including a double. Stein also had two hits for the Abes.
The Mustangs (2-8 in BRC) scored their only run in the top of the fourth inning, when Treysen Witt scored after being hit by a pitch, taking second on a wild pitch and coming home on a two-out single by Owen Welch.
Witt kept Memorial hitters off-balance in his five innings on the mound for the Mustangs, striking out seven and allowing six hits.
Kaufman found his team’s performance encouraging.
“I still don’t think we’ve played our best baseball yet,” he said. “And that’s actually really exciting.”
The Old Abes are scheduled to play Onalaska in a non-conference contest on the road Friday at Legion Field. The Mustangs will face-off with La Crosse Central in La Crosse on Saturday.