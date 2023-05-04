memorialjaggar.jpg

Memorial senior Austin Jaggar makes a throw during a game on April 21 at Carson Park

 BRANDEN NALL

The Eau Claire Memorial Old Abes completed a sweep for their season series over their crosstown rival North Huskies with a win on Thursday night at Carson Park.

Both teams opened the game by scoring four runs in the first inning, but the Old Abes kept plugging away and ended up with a 9-5 victory over the Huskies.