Eau Claire Memorial Senior Mason Stoik hits a two-out, two-RBI single to centerfield in the first inning of Tuesday’s game in Menomonie.

 by Leader-Telegram staff

Timely hitting and solid pitching is usually a winning combination on the baseball diamond. That was the case Tuesday afternoon as Eau Claire Memorial defeated Menomonie 14-4 in six innings at Dave Howe Memorial Field at Wakanda Park.

The Old Abes pounded out 11 hits, with nine different players contributing at least one, as they notched their fifth straight Big Rivers Conference victory.