Memorial junior Sawyer Stein on the mound during a game against Hudson on April 21 at Carson Park.

 BRANDEN NALL

The Eau Claire Memorial Old Abes baseball team swept their season series with the Rice Lake Warriors with a win at Carson Park in Eau Claire on Thursday.

The Old Abes won 4-1 at their home ballpark to complete the season sweep. They also defeated the Warriors in Rice Lake on Tuesday, by a score of 4-1 as well.