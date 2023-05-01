A late comeback by the Osseo-Fairchild Thunder fell just short in their home non-conference matchup versus the Arcadia Raiders on Monday, as the Raiders went home with a 6-5 win.
After the Thunder fell behind 6-0 after two innings, senior Brody Seefeldt took over for starter Drake Swett on the mound and pitched the last five innings scoreless for Osseo-Fairchild. They narrowed their deficit to one run, 6-5, in the fifth inning but were unable to score the tying run.
Arcadia starting pitcher Max Sobbotta went six full innings on the mound for the Raiders. Vince Braun pitched the final inning and picked up the save to lock up the 6-5 win for the Raiders.
The game began with Arcadia jumping out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning. Connor Weltzien and Mavrick Drazkowski got the rally started with back to back RBI singles to make it 2-0. Later in the inning, Braun drove in two more runs after a hit to deep right field went over the fielder’s head, giving Arcadia a four-run lead.
In the second inning, Arcadia tacked on two more runs to lead 6-0 on an inside the park home run by Sobbotta. This would be their last run of the game, as Seefeldt came in the next inning and held the Raiders scoreless the rest of the way.
The Thunder got on the board in the third inning on an RBI single by Ashton Oliver, trimming their deficit to 6-1.
In the fifth inning, Osseo-Fairchild had a four-run rally to get themselves within one run. It began with an RBI double by Tryggve Korger and an RBI single by Ashton Oliver.
Later in the inning, the Thunder got RBI singles by Spencer Osmonson and Swett to bring themselves within one run with just one out in the inning. However, Sobbotta got the next two hitters out to get the Raiders out of the inning still leading by one run.
Seefeldt did not allow a single base runner for Arcadia in the last two innings, keeping the Thunder within one run going into the last inning.
The Thunder got the winning run on base in the sixth but Sobbotta pitched out of the inning without surrendering the tying run.
In the bottom of the seventh, Braun replaced Sobbotta on the mound and got all three hitters he faced out to lock up the save and the win for the Raiders.
Lucas Frase, Korger, Swett and Oliver all had multi-hit games for the Thunder despite the loss.
With the win, Arcadia has a 6-3 overall record so far this season. Osseo-Fairchild sits at 6-4 overall after the loss.
Next up for the Thunder, they have another home game on Tuesday at 5 p.m. against Thorp. As for Arcadia, they host Viroqua at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.