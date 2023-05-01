A late comeback by the Osseo-Fairchild Thunder fell just short in their home non-conference matchup versus the Arcadia Raiders on Monday, as the Raiders went home with a 6-5 win.

After the Thunder fell behind 6-0 after two innings, senior Brody Seefeldt took over for starter Drake Swett on the mound and pitched the last five innings scoreless for Osseo-Fairchild. They narrowed their deficit to one run, 6-5, in the fifth inning but were unable to score the tying run.