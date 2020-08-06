Gabriel Richardson's baseball journey thus far has been anything but boring.
The soon-to-be junior infielder at Eau Claire North had already experienced more as a freshman than most high school players do in a four-year career. Richardson wasn't just on the Huskies' Division 1 state championship team. He was one of their top players.
And when it was near time to try to defend that title this year, he was hit with another unusual twist when the spring season was canceled.
It has certainly been an atypical ride to this point.
"It's been crazy," Richardson said of his prep career. "Winning state, that was the coolest experience anyone could ever ask for. And then this year was tough with the season being canceled, because I was really looking forward to my sophomore season. But you've got to work with it and spend that time getting better for next year."
The latest highlight of the Husky's career? An invite to play at this week's Prep Baseball Report Future Games, a tournament featuring the Midwest's most talented players in the Class of 2022.
Richardson was one of only 11 position players selected for Team Wisconsin's roster.
"They have some pretty high standards for who they invite," said Jesse Brockman, an instructor at Turn2 Athletics who has coached Richardson since he was 13. "It's not like there are four Wisconsin teams. ... To be picked out of all the 2022 high school players in Wisconsin, that's a pretty big achievement. If you get invited to something like that, it speaks to your ability level."
That ability level has been clear for a while.
As a freshman at North, Richardson hit .431 with nine doubles, a home run and 32 RBIs. The breakout performance earned him Wisconsin Baseball Central Newcomer of the Year honors, given to the state's top first-year varsity player.
"The talent has always been there," Brockman said. "And it's been nice to see the drive increase as well. When you're young — 12, 13, sometimes even 14 — a drive to make yourself better isn't necessarily there, it's just natural ability. But as he's gotten older and moved into high school, the drive has set him apart."
Richardson is ranked No. 21 in his class by PBR Wisconsin. He and his fellow Wisconsinites came out of Franklin with an 0-3 record at the Future Games, which concluded on Tuesday, but it was a valuable experience nonetheless.
"There were some kids there that were just so impressive," Richardson said. "It was good to see the talent that's out there. To play with them and play against them was a blast. ... However good you think you are, there's always someone better. That's one thing I took out of it. You think you're doing pretty well, and then there's a guy who's five levels above you."
Richardson's invite to the tournament, where he saw players from Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska, continued the Chippewa Valley's presence on Team Wisconsin. Mondovi's Tanner Marsh made the roster last year, and both Eau Claire Memorial's Vincent Trapani and Fall Creek's Isaiah Katz went in 2018.
It was the final event Richardson will play in this summer. He was able to take part in another handful of tournaments with his Turn2 team earlier in the season.
College coaches, who use the travel ball circuit in the summer to get a big chunk of their scouting done, can't have recruiting discussions with baseball players until September 1 of the start of their junior year. So while that means Richardson hasn't had the recruiting experience yet, it figures to be coming soon.
"You want to go play against the best guys in the state and other states, and (the Future Games) was a chance to get out there and do that while all the coaches are watching too," Richardson said.
Brockman thinks if Richardson keeps working the way he has been, there won't be any shortage of interest from colleges.
"If he keeps working, I don't see why he couldn't achieve all the goals he has in his mind," Brockman said. "I certainly think that he could be a Division I baseball player. It really comes down to the work that he wants to put in, and so far, so good."