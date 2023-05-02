The Regis Ramblers held off a comeback effort by the Elk Mound Mounders to get a 10-8 win on Tuesday at their home field at Mt. Simon Park and remain undefeated at 10-0.
The Mounders came into the game with a 7-2 overall record, including 7-0 in Dunn St. Croix Conference play.
Regis head coach Andy Niese said he knew going into the game that Elk Mound was a really strong team and they would need a strong performance to come away with the win and keep their undefeated streak alive.
“We anticipated this was going to be a really difficult game,” Niese said after the game. “It didn’t surprise me and it didn’t surprise our team that this was a close game.
The Mounders took the lead to begin the game in the first inning, scoring two runs off of Regis starting pitcher Patrick Callaghan. Elk Mound junior Kaden Russo had an RBI triple and junior Lucas Johnson had an RBI single to take a 2-0 lead.
Regis responded in a big way in the second inning, scoring eight runs off of Johnson, Elk Mound’s starting pitcher.
The rally began with RBI hits by seniors Truman Lokken and Sam Knickerbocker, as well as scoring two more off a wild pitch and a throwing error, to lead 4-2.
Then with the bases loaded, senior Caden Weber had a bases-clearing triple to put the Ramblers up 7-2. Senior Cole Selvig picked up an RBI single in the next at bat to put the Ramblers up 8-2.
The Mounders got one run back in the third inning after an RBI double by junior Lucas Johnson. Then in the fourth inning, with the bases loaded, junior Carter Vieth knocked in two runs on a single to bring Elk Mound within three runs of Regis, 8-5.
The Ramblers tacked on two more runs in the fifth inning, with Knickerbocker and Selvig picking up another RBI each off of Elk Mound freshman pitcher Victor Noller. Noller took over on the mound in the third inning and pitched the rest of the way for the Mounders, only surrendering these two runs.
In the sixth inning, Callaghan was replaced on the mound by Ramblers senior Cooper Dykes. The Mounders got back within three runs in the inning after a two-RBI double by Russo to trail 10-7.
In the final inning, Weber took the mound to close out the game for Regis, a role he has taken on throughout the season for the Ramblers so far.
With two outs and two on base, Mounders sophomore Kamron Diermeier kept the game alive with an RBI hit to bring them within two runs. However, Weber got the final out by striking out Elk Mound senior Ryan Bartig looking on an offspeed pitch, finishing out the 10-8 win for Regis.
Coach Niese said after the game that his large group of seniors returning from their state championship season last year are very comfortable in close games because they’ve been there so many times before.
“We have so much experience coming back from last year and we’ve been in so many big games, that when we get in these tight spots the kids have experienced it before; the adrenaline, the emotions, the nerves,” Niese said.
With three more games coming up this week, the Ramblers are looking to keep their undefeated record alive. They have experience in this area as well, as they started 13-0 last season.
“There just aren’t a lot of teams left in the state at this point that are undefeated and it’s something we should take pride in,” Niese said. “At the same time, we also recognize that with each win the next one becomes tougher because our opponents are trying to beat us. We’ve become a trophy win for everybody.”
Regis will host Thorp at 5 p.m. on Thursday and McDonell at 5 p.m. on Friday, and then travel to face St. Louis Park High School in Minnesota at noon on Saturday.
Elk Mound has one more game scheduled this week. They will travel to face Boyceville on Thursday, with first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m.