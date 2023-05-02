0I7A8184.jpg

Regis catcher Sam Knickerbocker behind the plate during a game at Mt. Simon Park on April 21.

 BRANDEN NALL

The Regis Ramblers held off a comeback effort by the Elk Mound Mounders to get a 10-8 win on Tuesday at their home field at Mt. Simon Park and remain undefeated at 10-0.

The Mounders came into the game with a 7-2 overall record, including 7-0 in Dunn St. Croix Conference play.