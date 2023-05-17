0I7A8041.jpg

Regis senior catcher Sam Knickerbocker runs the bases during a game at St. Simon on April 21.

 BRANDEN NALL

The Regis Ramblers baseball team has now won back to back conference championships for the third time in school history.

The program has been around since 1947 and they also accomplished the feat in the 1972-73 seasons and in 2017-18. They have ten conference championships in program history.