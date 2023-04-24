rockowbaseball.jpg

Regis senior Zander Rockow steps up to the plate during a game against Cadott on April 21.

 BRANDEN NALL

The Regis Ramblers baseball team remains undefeated after a 3-1 win over their Western Cloverbelt rival—the McDonell Central Macks—on Monday at Mt. Simon Park in Eau Claire.

Regis senior Zander Rockow scored all three runs for the Ramblers in their 3-1 victory. Ramblers senior starting pitcher Patrick Callaghan pitched five innings and surrendered one run. Senior Caden Weber closed out the game for Regis with two scoreless innings on the mound, which included five strikeouts.