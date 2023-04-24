The Regis Ramblers baseball team remains undefeated after a 3-1 win over their Western Cloverbelt rival—the McDonell Central Macks—on Monday at Mt. Simon Park in Eau Claire.
Regis senior Zander Rockow scored all three runs for the Ramblers in their 3-1 victory. Ramblers senior starting pitcher Patrick Callaghan pitched five innings and surrendered one run. Senior Caden Weber closed out the game for Regis with two scoreless innings on the mound, which included five strikeouts.
The Ramblers are currently ranked number one in Division Four in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association rankings, a position they have held since the initial preseason poll. They are looking to defend last year’s state championship this season with a strong group of experienced players.
Regis head coach Andy Niese said Monday’s close game was a valuable test for his team early in the season, as they have started the year with several lopsided victories.
“Especially with the number of returning players we have from last year, they’ve been through this type of thing before, but it was the first time this season that we’ve had to feel those nerves and adrenaline that you get in a close game,” Niese said. “I’m glad that it happened today and not a month from now.”
He said McDonell’s senior starting pitcher Keagan Galvez did a good job of keeping the Ramblers’ hitters off balance with his command of his knuckleball and other offspeed pitches in the game.
The Ramblers got on the board quickly in the first inning after Rockow got things started with a leadoff single. He scored after a throwing error by McDonell allowed him to slide in on a close play at home plate after tagging up to third on a pop fly.
McDonell answered right back in the second inning as senior Aidan Mifeldt reached home off a groundout by Cael Holm to tie the game at 1-1.
The Ramblers took the lead back in the third inning, as Rockow scored off a groundout by senior catcher Sam Knickerbocker to gain a 2-1 lead.
Rockow got his third hit of the game in the fifth inning, and scored on a wild pitch after stealing second base and advancing to third on a groundout. Regis led 3-1 with two innings left to play.
Weber came in to pitch for the Ramblers in the sixth and struck out the side.
In the seventh, the Macks got the tying run on base with one out after Holm got a base hit and Alan Meinen was hit by a pitch. However, Weber closed out the inning with a strikeout and a popup to clinch the 3-1 victory for the Ramblers.
Niese said his team will count on Weber in the closer role all season.
“Caden really embraces that role,” Niese said. “He wants to be out there in close games.”
He added that Callaghan’s command of the strike zone was another huge factor for Regis to get the win in a close, low-scoring contest.
“I thought our pitchers were outstanding today,” Niese said. “They were as big of a reason as any why we won today.”
The other deciding factor in the game was Rockow’s speed on the bases in a display of his natural talent.
“Zander has pro speed,” Niese said. “I’ve told him that a lot. He could show up in any major league tryout right now and he could run and they’d be interested in him. For a dude that big to be able to run like that is just fun to watch.”
Next up for the Ramblers, they have three more conference games coming up this week against Osseo-Fairchild, Bloomer and Stanley-Boyd.
As for the Macks, they have conference games coming up later this week against Thorp and Osseo-Fairchild.