GRAND CHUTE — A young Regis baseball team didn't think this was a possibility even just a handful of weeks ago.
But the Ramblers proved themselves wrong on their road to the state tournament, showing that despite their youth, they meant business. In five playoff games, they pulled off five consecutive upsets.
Unfortunately for Regis, the postseason magic ran out on Tuesday.
The Ramblers couldn't overcome Coleman's four-run third inning, falling to the Cougars 6-4 in the Division 3 state semifinals at Fox Cities Stadium.
"I know this moment is disappointing, but I also told the guys to try to really be happy and be proud of what we did," Regis coach Andy Niese said. "This moment is disappointing, but overall there's a lot to be happy about."
Regis was making its first appearance at state since 2007.
The fourth-seeded Ramblers took an early 3-0 lead over the top-seeded Cougars, scoring three times in the top of the first on two hits and two Coleman errors.
But the Cougars fought back, drawing three walks and knocking a hit in the bottom half to claw back two runs.
A pair of walks to the first two batters of the third inning sparked a rally for Coleman. The Cougars knocked two hits in the frame to move the runners around and benefitted from a run-scoring Regis balk to plate four runs to go ahead 6-4.
Regis brought the tying run to the plate in the top of the seventh, but their hopes of a comeback ended there.
"We had a shot," Niese said. "That's the No. 1-ranked team in Division 3. They've either been No. 1 or No. 2 all season, and we had them on the ropes. It sounds like a cliche, but that's just how baseball works sometimes."
Both sides struggled with control as rain swept across Fox Cities Stadium throughout much of the contest, leaving pitchers to battle the elements along with their opponent.
It led to some sloppy baseball early on as pitchers, fielders and batters tried to keep their hands dry.
"The ball was slippery, the mound was a little bit slick," Niese said. "It hurt both teams."
Regis, a team composed of mostly sophomores and juniors, out-hit the Cougars 7-3. Ramblers started Cole Selvig overcame the early runs, setting Coleman down in order in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. But Regis couldn't find enough offense late in the game to overturn the deficit.
That won't sour what was a memorable season though.
"If you asked us during the middle of the year if we were to be at state, a lot of people would have laughed," senior Ben Boda said. "We had a really rough stretch during the middle of our season, but we picked it up and everyone kind of just banded together. We just rallied and gained some momentum toward the end of our season and put something together that was really fun and special."
Regis was the lower-seeded team in each of its five playoff games. The Ramblers won four of them, and pushed the state's top-ranked team to the brink in the state semis.
"It was awesome," senior Payton Kostka said. "No one expected us to do this. We were joking around every game like, 'I don't know if we're going to pull this one off.' We had a lot of fun and pulled through, won some big games."
The squad got the program back to the state tournament for the first time in over a decade, cementing a legacy as one of the top teams in school history.
"It didn't even really hit me until earlier this week that we actually made it," Kostka said. "We just kept taking it one game at a time and we just kept winning. It was awesome to be down here though."
The team will graduate seven seniors, Boda and Kostka included. But with the Ramblers' entire pitching staff and a chunk of the lineup being underclassmen, there's an optimism in the air as the group thinks about the future.
"We have so many players coming back from this team that it's going to be hard for us to sneak up on anybody for the next two years," Niese said. "But it's also really exciting too, because you look at our starting lineup today and the number of underclassmen we have, it's very encouraging, very exciting."
Coleman 6, Regis 4
Regis;301;000;0;— 4 7 2
Coleman;204;000;X;— 6 3 3
WP: Karson Casper (6 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 5 K, 0 BB). LP: Cole Selvig (6 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 7 K, 5 BB). Leading hitters: Regis: Alex Leis 2-4, Blayde Lecher 2-4. Records: Regis 16-7, Coleman 25-2.