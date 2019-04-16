ALTOONA – Cade Osborn and Mason Bauer teamed up to hold off Thorp’s state runners-up team of a year ago.
Osborn hurled the first five innings to get the win while Bauer came on for a clutch relief job the last two innings as Regis scored a 6-4 Cloverbelt Conference win at Greg Bement Field.
“It was a nice day and I was very comfortable with Tristan (Root) calling the game,” Osborn said. “I was able to execute in certain situations.”
And so was Bauer, who came on in the sixth to get the save.
Thorp led off the seventh with singles by Kris Komanec, who pitched a great game of his own, and Ryan Stunkel with the middle of the order coming up.
Bauer forced a fielder’s choice out at second and with the tying runs still on base, struck out the last two batters to preserve the win.
“Cade was awesome and pitched a beautiful game with a good fastball and breaking ball,” Regis Coach Andy Niese said. “Bauer has taken to his relief role and looks forwards to these moments.”
It was the fourth straight loss for the Cardinals, although they’ve been in every game and were at the doorstep Tuesday.
“We’ve got three starters back and we lost a fourth to injury,” Thorp Coach Cory Drost said. “We’re very young with six of nine underclassmen starters. We were right there tonight but we had a couple sophomores coming up in the seventh.”
He said the Cardinals have taken a step forward every game.
Thorp took a 4-3 lead into the fifth when Root drilled a triple to center to score the walking Osborn and tie the game. Root then scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.
The Ramblers (5-3) added an insurance run in the sixth when Joe Edge, who singled and moved to third, scored on Drew Goettl’s safety squeeze bunt.
“This is a big win,” Niese said. “Thorp has improved greatly over the last few years and Komenac was extremely impressive tonight.”
Komenac allowed six hits but just two earned runs in taking the loss.
“It was a very difficult challenge facing their first three or four hitters,” Osborn said. “They’re a good team.”
But Komenac walked Osborn three times and saw him score each time and allowed Root’s game-changing triple to center in the fifth. Matthew Klink also had a key hit, a run-scoring double in the third.
Thorp was led by Komenac, who rapped a double and two singles and Stunkel, who drilled a double and single to drive in two of the Cardinals’ runs in a 9-hit attack.
REGIS 6, THORP 4
THORP (4)
AB-R-H-RBI: Carter Karaba, cf, 4-1-1-0, Chris Komenac, p, 4-1-3-1, Ryan Stunkel, c, 4-0-2-2, Logan Kroeplin, 3b,.3-1-1-0, Jack Syryczuk, 1b, 4-0-1-1, Charlie Hauser, ss, 4-0-0-0, Ayden Webster, 2-0-0-0, Dayton Hera, 2b, 0-0-0-0, Isaac Soumis, lf, 2-1-1-0, Kelvin Lara, rf, 2-0-0-0, Thomas Stewart, ph, 1-0-0-0. Totals 30-4-9-4.
REGIS (6):
Luke Rooney, ss, 3-1-1-0, Mason Bauer, 2b\p, 3-0-0-0, Cade Osborn, p\lf, 0-3-0-0, Tristan Root, c, 3-1-1-1, Matt Klink , 1b, 3-0-1-1, Ben Boda, rf, 3-0-0-0, Joe Edge, cf, 3-1-1-0, Drew Goettl, lf, 2-0-1-1, Payton Kostka, dh, 3-0-1-0, Blayde Lecher, 3b, 0-0-0-0. Totals 26-6-6- 3.
Thorp 012 100 0 — 4 9 2
Regis 201 021 x — 6 6 0
E — Kroeplin, Stunkel. LOB — Thorp 8, Regis 5. 2B – Kroeplin, Komanec, Stunkel, Klink. 3B – Root. SB – Rooney 3, Kroeplin 2, Soumis, Edge. SAC — Bauer, Webster, Goettl.
IP H R ER BB SO
Thorp
Komanec, L 6 5 6 2 3 3
Regis
Osborn, W 6 6 6 2 3 3
Bauer, S 2 3 0 0 0 4
WP – Komenac 2. Balk – Komenac. T – 1:43.