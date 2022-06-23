The Regis baseball team's run to a Division 4 state championship wasn't easy. It took resolve to be able to hoist the gold trophy last Thursday at Fox Cities Stadium.
In each of its final five games of the season, Regis had to overcome a deficit. That included a pair of comebacks at the state tournament. The Ramblers trailed Oakfield by three in the semifinals and Bangor by two in the championship game.
Each time, they had an answer. It helped that they rarely, if ever, showed any nerves — even with the gold on the line.
"With the deficit, we weren't worried," senior Mason Kostka said after the team's win over Bangor. "We were good."
The Ramblers' deep lineup certainly played a factor in its ability to rally. The bottom three spots in the batting order produced three RBIs against Bangor.
Regis made a habit of battering opponents' bullpens. When a strong starting pitcher exited the game, it always seemed to be just a matter of time until the Ramblers would break things open.
"We just work and work and work them all day until they finally hit their breaking point," Kostka said. "Then we start getting the runs across."
Even before getting to state, the Ramblers had to save their season a few times. Regis trailed Immanuel Lutheran by a run midway through the regional finals, fell behind 3-0 to Independence/Gilmanton in the sectional semifinals and faced a 5-3 deficit against Northwood/Solon Springs in the sectional finals.
One common theme across all those games: a crooked number in a late inning. Regis scored six in the sixth against Immanuel Lutheran, two in both the fifth and sixth against the Indees and five in the fifth against Northwood/Solon Springs.
"Our lineup is so deep, one through nine," Regis coach Andy Niese said. "Offensively — statistically, visually — this is as good a team as we've had at Regis. I don't remember the last time we had a team like this offensively."
It was a driving force behind the program's first state title in 20 years. Regis scored seven or more runs in every playoff game this spring.
"It means a lot, and it means a lot to Regis," junior Zander Rockow said. "I can't even remember the last time Regis won a state title in baseball, so it's pretty special."
Regis won the state title with the help of some influential seniors, but the majority of the team's starters will be back for next year. The Ramblers were ranked No. 1 in Division 4 all season long this year, and expectations will undoubtedly be high entering next spring. But if anything, the Ramblers showed they're capable of dealing with those.
"We've been expected to do this," Niese said. "We were No. 1 all year, and with that comes a lot of pressure and expectations. But in some ways, the pressure got less with every game we played."