He remembers it well.
Regis baseball coach Andy Niese has a clear image of those days, now years behind in the rear-view mirror.
At the Ramblers' baseball camp a few years ago, he recalls one young camper in particular standing out among the rest. Even as a fourth- and fifth-grader, Cole Selvig was just different.
"I distinctly remember watching him throw when he was in fourth grade, fifth grade, and he threw noticeably harder back then than the other kids who were attending camp," Niese said.
He had a feeling the youngster could be something special. About five years later, that instinct is proving true.
Selvig, now a sophomore at Regis, ranks among the best pitchers in the country for his class. Even at his young age, a slew of high-level college programs wanted to secure his services for years down the line.
Last week, Selvig found a destination. The right-hander verbally committed to the University of Texas at Austin, pledging his college years to a Longhorns program which has won six national titles and holds the record for most appearances at the College World Series at 36.
"Me and my family actually went down to Austin a couple of weekends ago, and I really fell in love with the city and the coaches," Selvig said. "Their facilities, their stadium, I really liked the energy they brought at the games we were at. Overall, I just think everything fit me really well."
It's easy to see why a nationally-renowned program like Texas was interested in the Rambler. His arsenal sports a blow-it-by-you fastball which can reach 90 mph and a curveball with a sharp breaking action that's advanced for a sophomore. When neither of those are the way to go, he can drop a changeup with some late bite on it.
His repertoire has him rated as the third-best pitcher in the state's sophomore class by Prep Baseball Report, and No. 47 nationally.
"The most observable thing about Cole is his arm strength," Niese said. "The explosiveness that he has in his arm action is unusual, and it's hardly ever seen in a high school kid."
Of course, Niese has never seen Selvig pitch in a Regis uniform — only in practice. The righty's freshman season was wiped out by the pandemic last spring.
Selvig's live game experience was limited to the travel ball circuit with the GRB Rays last summer. He's in the rare position of having committed to college before having ever thrown in a varsity baseball game.
"That's pretty crazy to think about," Selvig said. "I'm really excited to finally pitch with my high school team, with my good friends who I haven't really played with until this year. That'll be really exciting."
Selvig is the first Division I-bound baseball player to come out of Regis since Darin Blang played for the University of Wisconsin's last varsity team in the early 1990s.
Texas wasn't the only program interested in Selvig. Minnesota and Xavier had also extended offers, and there were other schools who had been recruiting him too.
After getting an offer from Xavier two years ago, the recruiting trail was quiet for Selvig. It picked back up after a scouting showcase in Madison last winter, where he performed particularly well. More interest flooded in, including from Texas.
It didn't take long for Selvig to know it was the right fit for him.
"I think it's well-known that they're a really good program, and I really wanted to be a part of that and all the success they've had," he said.
Of course, before he gets there, Selvig has an entire high school career ahead of him. Niese said he would have been part of the Ramblers' pitching rotation even as a freshman.
That won't change as a sophomore.
"We're genuinely looking forward to putting Cole on the mound," Niese said. "Against most of the hitters he's going to face, he'll be able to rely on his fastball. But I had a conversation with him, just telling him that we're going to help develop him as a pitcher on his ascension to the next level. I feel like one of our responsibilities at Regis is to help him fine-tune that third pitch and develop some more consistency in that curveball."
The work ethic is already there. Like his talent, it's extraordinary for Selvig's age. That bodes well for his continued development, according to his coach.
"He's very dedicated. Typically, in the kids that I've coached over the years that are high achievers, the talent is attached to a very laser-like focus on getting better," Niese said. "Cole has that. It's something that's going to be enjoyable to help him with over the next few years, and it's going to be good for the program, good for his teammates too. It's just cool to see a kid have this opportunity."