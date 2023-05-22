0I7A8184.jpg

Regis catcher Sam Knickerbocker behind the plate during a game at Mt. Simon Park on April 21.

 BRANDEN NALL

For the second year in a row, the Regis Ramblers baseball team has run the table in the Western Cloverbelt Conference.

Regis beat the McDonell Central Macks 10-0 at Casper Park in Chippewa Falls on Monday to finish 12-0 in conference play. They are 18-2 overall this season with two non conference games remaining before the playoffs.