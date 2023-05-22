For the second year in a row, the Regis Ramblers baseball team has run the table in the Western Cloverbelt Conference.
Regis beat the McDonell Central Macks 10-0 at Casper Park in Chippewa Falls on Monday to finish 12-0 in conference play. They are 18-2 overall this season with two non conference games remaining before the playoffs.
Ramblers senior starting pitcher Cole Selvig—who will play for the University of Texas Longhorns next season—had ten strikeouts in five scoreless innings on the mound.
“We had our ace on the mound today in Cole (Selvig) so we always like our chances,” Regis head coach Andy Niese said after the game. “He’s just been on a roll. It seems like he has taken his pitching to an entirely different level his last three starts. The kid is just a pleasure to watch pitch.”
The Ramblers got production on offense from top to bottom in their lineup in the game.
They took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on a two-RBI single from Payton Loomis. They tacked on three more runs in the third inning on a two-RBI double by Patrick Callaghan and an RBI single by Chase Kostka.
The Macks replaced starting pitcher Keagan Galvez with Aidan Misfeldt in the fourth inning, and the Ramblers produced two more runs in the inning to lead 7-0. The first was knocked in after Kostka reached on an error in the McDonell infield and the second scored after Loomis drew a bases-loaded walk.
A two-RBI double by Regis senior catcher Sam Knickerbocker made it 9-0 Ramblers, and the Macks replaced Misfeldt on the mound with Carter Stelter, who pitched the rest of the game.
The Ramblers scored their tenth run off a wild pitch in the seventh inning. Regis senior Truman Lokken took the mound and pitched the last two innings scoreless, locking up their 10-0 shutout victory. The Ramblers finished the game with 12 hits and the Macks had five.
Niese reflected after the game on Regis’ winning streak in the Western Cloverbelt, which is at 25 games going back to 2021.
“This kind of run has never been accomplished before in the program’s history,” Niese said. “Back to back conference championships is really difficult to do. We’ve got bigger goals ahead of us, but it’s something the players should really take pride in.”
The Ramblers have the No. 1 seed in their section and a first round bye in regionals. They will face the winner of Thursday’s matchup between Spring Valley and Prairie Farm next Tuesday.
They wrap up their regular season this week with non conference games against Ladysmith on the road on Tuesday and against Hayward at home on Thursday.
McDonell finished the regular season at 4-8 in the Western Cloverbelt and 4-10 overall. They are the No. 6 seed in their section and are slated to host No. 11 seeded Gilman to open regionals on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Casper Park.