RICE LAKE — As the Rice Lake baseball team prepares for its first state tournament game in nearly four decades, the Warriors aren't afraid to play the underdog role.
Rice Lake is used to being the small school in the Big Rivers Conference and its playoff run has consisted of wins over three No. 1 seeds: Ashland, Osceola and Medford. Now the Warriors are set to battle another top seed Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute in the first of two Division 2 state semifinal contests.
"People underestimate us, and that’s a big thing for us," senior catcher Nolan Rowe said. "I think people look at our record and think that we’re not as good as we are. We come in and jump on them (with early runs) and that’s key for us. We build off that and keep going from there."
In the other dugout will be top-ranked Denmark. The Vikings enters the state tournament at 29-1 and have spent much of the season ranked as the top team in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Division 2 poll. Denmark's lone loss this year was a two-run defeat to Seymour.
The Vikings are led by a pair of senior aces who share perfect 9-0 records. Reece Piontek has a 0.55 earned run average in 50.1 innings. The lefty has allowed just 17 hits with 78 strikeouts on the year. His counterpart Brennen Miller has 1.09 ERA in 51 innings. He pitches more to contact with 47 strikeouts to just 10 walks on the season. As a team the Viking have a 1.23 ERA.
Miller also gets it done at the plate leading Denmark with a .344 batting average and a .468 on-base percentage. Denmark has won 16 consecutive games and outscored its four postseason opponents by a combined 27-5 margin.
Bats finding their rhythm
To counteract the stellar pitching for Denmark will be a Rice Lake offense that has found its groove. After averaging 4.9 runs a contest during the regular season, the Warriors have upped that to 7.75 in four playoff games.
Key to that improvement is a lineup that is getting production from top to bottom.
"Our lineup is deep," Rice Lake coach Steve Fisher said. "We have speed up and down the lineup. We’ve got guys on the bench that will come in and have good at-bats for us. We love hits, but productive at-bats, seeing a lot of pitches, hitting the ball hard somewhere and making the defense work, that's our goal — always putting the ball in play and cutting our strikeouts down. With our bottom of the lineup there has been no innings off for a pitcher."
Alex Belongia had his 11-game hit streak end in the sectional final win over Medford, but from his No. 6 spot in the lineup over the second half of the season he's upped his average to .325, second on the team. Freshman Easton Stone currently has a seven-game hit streak after a cold stretch in the middle of the year. Parker Kastner has four hits in three playoff games, while Cole Fenske is hitting .500 in the playoffs with a .636 OBP.
That level of production from the bottom of the lineup has done wonders for bats like Joe Kroeger and Rowe, who has broken out of a 3-for-21 stretch to end the regular with a 7-of-15 performance so far in the playoffs.
"Everybody has been locking in at practice," Kroeger said, "concentrating so much more on the little things, especially in the cage focusing on being able to lay down that bunt or being able to go the other way on that breaking ball. It’s just been great focus by everybody."
Overall the Warriors are batting .383 in the playoffs, a stark improvement from the .265 batting line overall this year.
Arms carry the weight
While the Warriors know they face a difficult task against a good Denmark pitching staff, they know their own arms will give the Vikings just as many issues.
Rice Lake's pitching has carried the team throughout much of the year as the Warriors have gotten contributions from a number of arms. At the top of the list is junior Matt Juza, who leads the team with 53.1 innings. He has a team-high 65 strikeouts and 17 walks with a 1.84 ERA. Junior Christian Lindow has 51 punch outs in 41 innings. Stone has been a key to providing high-quality depth this year, as his 1.50 ERA in 32.2 innings leads the team.
"Our pitching has been superb, lights out most games, always keeping us in the game when our offense isn’t hitting," Fisher said. "Since the playoffs and even a little before then our bats were finally starting to click. When we’re putting up seven, eight runs or even four runs our pitching is usually holding them down and it’s a good result for us."
Battled tested
Rice Lake certainly won't be fazed by a talented team like Denmark. The Warriors have faced their fare share of great teams this season already. The depth of the Big Rivers will be on display this week in Appleton.
Not only are the Warriors set to play Wednesday, but Eau Claire Memorial has reached the Division 1 semifinals to be played on Thursday. Rice Lake took both games against the Old Abes this year as Eau Claire Memorial tied for fourth in the conference standings, a game ahead of Rice Lake.
"We face great competition," Kroeger said. "When you come to the playoffs the road almost gets a little bit easier because you’ve been fighting so hard for these conference wins. It just prepares you so well."
Playing from in front
Rice Lake has yet to face a deficit in its four postseason games and in three of those they've scored in the first inning.
That has been sparked by quality at-bats, moving runners and taking the extra base. Rice Lake stole seven bags in its sectional semifinal victory over Osceola and has been aggressive on the base paths when its been advantageous. Jumping ahead has been just what the Warriors have needed this postseason as it can lead to doubt for opposing teams, Fisher said.
"We’ve been underdogs all the way, we’ve played No. 1 seeds with the exception of Northwestern," he said. "We’re used to that and we’re fine with that mentality."