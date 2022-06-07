ABBOTSFORD — A pitching staff that had carried the Rice Lake baseball team through the postseason ran into a challenging lineup.
Five- and four-run innings gave Mosinee plenty of offense in taking down the Warriors 10-3 in Tuesday’s Division 2 sectional final in Abbotsford as the Indians end Rice Lake’s season and advance to next week’s state tournament.
Rice Lake had fallen behind 6-0 but battled back for a pair of third-inning runs, but the Indians pulled away with four in the fifth, including a two-run home run from Keagen Jirschele.
“They’re here for a reason and they battled,” Rice Lake coach Steve Fisher said. “Matt (Juza), they gave him a hard day out there on the mound by putting the ball in play and making our defense work — they took a page out of our offensive theory. A tough day.”
Mosinee’s Davin Stoffel hit a solo home run in the opening inning to put Rice Lake in a deficit. The Warriors had a chance in the next inning with two on and now outs but after a sacrifice bunt the next batter grounded to third and Easton Stone was thrown out at the plate which stymied a threat. To make matters worse he injured his ankle on the play and was out for a few innings.
Mosinee built a comfortable cushion by scoring five times in the third on three hits, two Rice Lake errors and a pair of hit batters by Juza.
“We got behind early and that took us out of some of our game,” Fisher said. “Easton’s injury took the wind out of our sails even though he was able to come back in. It was a punch in the gut and give them credit, they kept putting pressure on us every inning.”
Mosinee had nine hits, including the home runs by Stoffel and Jirschele.
“They were seeing the ball well and hitting the ball well,” Mosinee coach Adam Olson said of his team. “That’s all I could ask. It was a great job on these guys' parts and it was a fun game to win.”
The Indians got five innings of work from Garrett Shupe as he allowed five hits and one earned run. Juza got the pitching loss for the Warriors, giving up six hits and two earned runs in four innings.
Rice Lake loaded the bases in the final inning and pushed across a run but ended up stranding three, a theme for Rice Lake in the game. The Warriors had 13 left on base in the game.
Stone and Tyson LaPoint each went 2-for-3 for Rice Lake, while Mosinee was led by a 2-for-4 game and three RBIs by Jirschele.
The Warriors had reached the sectional final after a 4-0 victory over Osceola earlier in the day behind a fabulous game from Christian Lindow. He drilled a two-run home run and pitched a compete game shutout with 11 strikeouts.
After a walk to Stone to start the second inning, Lindow ripped a ball over the fence in left field as the Warriors jumped out to a 2-0 lead. Stone added a two-out, run-scoring double to lead by three. Then in the fifth, Rice Lake loaded the bases with two down before Tyson LaPoint drew a walk to score the final run of the game.
Lindow allowed just two infield singles and a walk as he dominated the Chieftain lineup. He worked the minimum through five innings and in the seventh he struck out three around his only walk.
Stone was 2-for-3 with an RBI and run scored. Lindow finished the game 1-for-2 with his two RBIs on the home run.