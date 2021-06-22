RICE LAKE — The goal was set at the beginning of the season.
Now the Rice Lake baseball team has a chance to accomplish it as the Warriors are headed to the Division 2 state tournament after a 7-4 victory over Medford in the sectional final on Tuesday evening in Rice Lake.
“These kids’ work has been phenomenal with that goal in mind,” Rice Lake coach Steve Fisher said of the team’s ultimate goal of winning state. “They put the work in every day, doing the little things. I couldn’t ask for a better group of kids. They do everything we ask and they’ve been training every day, getting better every day. It’s their goal, it’s their achievement.”
It will be Rice Lake’s first state tournament appearance since 1982. The Division 2 state tournament is slated for June 30 at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.
“We’re all excited,” senior catcher Nolan Rowe said. “We can’t wait to get there. It’s been 40 years and we couldn’t be happier.”
The Warriors led the entire game, holding off every Medford rally.
Rowe came up with a big hit in the sixth to turn a one-run game into a Warrior three-run advantage. Cole Fenske reached base to start the inning after being hit by a pitch. Zack Fisher sacrificed him to second and with two outs Rowe delivered with a single to right with Fenkse beating the throw home.
A throw to second to get Rowe sailed into center and Rowe broke for third. He ran through a stop sign and, with Medford caught off guard, he hustled home to jump ahead 7-4.
“ I knew I could do it. I believe in our team and I believed in myself,” Rowe said. “I knew that my teammates were counting on me for those big plays — that’s what I’m here for.”
Easton Stone came on in relief of Christian Lindow. The freshman tossed four innings, giving up four hits with no runs allowed. He struck out three. Medford got a two-out hit in the bottom of the seventh but Stone got a fly out to Graydon Clark in center to send the Warriors to state.
“He is (a freshman) by the grade but he plays at a much higher level than that, he has since he’s been little,” coach Fisher said of Stone. “We’ve been putting him at that closer role all year and he just flourishes in that pressure situation.”
Rice Lake pulled ahead from the start with a three-run first inning. Fisher began the game with a single to left. After a strikeout, Rowe drew a walk. Joe Kroeger then grounded a ball to short and it skipped past the shortstop to bring in Fisher.
With one out and runners at the corners Kroeger stole second. Matt Juza then lined a ball to right that was misplayed by the fielder as Rowe headed home. A wild pitch allowed Kroeger to reach third and Juza to go to second. Alex Belongia then popped a ball deep to right as Kroeger tagged up and scored to give the Warriors a 3-0 lead.
Medford responded with two in the third to make the margin one. Medford got on the scoreboard on a wild pitch before Caleb Gunden collected a run-scoring single to center.
Rice Lake got back its three-run advantage with a pair of runs in the fourth. A base hit by Parker Kastner was followed by consecutive hit batters to load the bases. After a strikeout Rowe laced a ball between short and third to bring in Kastner with Fenske beating the throw home to give the Warriors the 5-2 lead.
The Raiders wouldn’t go away though as back-to-back doubles to start the bottom of the fourth narrowed the margin to two and chased Lindow.
Stone came on in relief and immediately Seth Mudgett singled to add one more for Medford. Stone then got a pop out on bunt attempt and turned a double play. After a walk, Spike Alexander ripped a ball into the left center gap. Clark got to it quickly and found the shortstop Fisher, who made the throw home with Rowe tagging out the potential game-tying run.
Medford threatened again in the fifth as the result of two strikeouts with wild pitches and walk that filled the bases with two outs. Stone got a bounce out to Juza at second to escape and strand the bases loaded.
Rowe drove in three runs in the game and scored twice on a 3-for-3 showing. Joe Kroeger finished the game 2 for 4 with a RBI. Fisher was 1 for 2 and scored once. Juza, Stone and Kastner each had one hit in the game.
Rice Lake advanced to the final with a 9-1 win against Osceola earlier in the day.
The Warriors head to the state tournament with goals of winning it all. Fisher said there has been a lot of great players to come through Rice Lake over the past decades and people from the area have been anxious to get another team to state. This Warrior group has the right mix with a large senior group ready to lead.
“I knew that if our seniors could get everyone bought in, and buy in themselves, we had something special,” Fisher said.