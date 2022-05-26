On a typical morning in the dark of winter, many of their peers could be found in bed when 5 a.m. rolled around. Not Christian Schaller and Jonah Mueller though.
The Immanuel Lutheran seniors were already on their way to the gym, dedicating each pre-sunrise hour to getting ready to shine when baseball diamonds finally thawed. Every day, they’d get up before 5 a.m. to go lift weights and, as the season drew nearer, work on throwing. It was a process that began in the offseason between their sophomore and junior years and really hit a new level last year.
With the results the two have provided for the Lancers this spring, the hard work has certainly proved to be worth it. They’ve been the team’s top two pitchers and rank among the top hitters too.
“We’ve definitely seen the results,” Schaller said. “It’s starting to pay off.”
Schaller is 5-1 with a 0.38 ERA as a pitcher. At the plate, he’s hitting .545 with seven doubles and three home runs. Mueller is also 5-1 on the mound and sports a 1.71 ERA. As a hitter, he has a .360 batting average with 22 RBIs.
They’ve helped the Lancers reach the cusp of a Dairyland Conference title. Immanuel Lutheran, ranked sixth in Division 4, can potentially clinch it on Friday.
Mueller and Schaller attribute much of their success to the rigorous training they did over the last two years. They added strength and durability through their early morning lifting sessions, two key traits in any standout pitcher.
“I was a twerp before I went to the gym at all,” Mueller joked.
It wasn’t an easy process to get started though. It involved a lot of convincing once Schaller decided he wanted to make it a routine, even if only because he needed a ride to the gym.
“(Schaller) didn’t actually have his license during our junior year,” Mueller said. “So he would call me to get up and get him at like 4:30, and I would go back to sleep. Then he’d call me again because I had to come pick him up. It was basically him nagging me to get up to go get him, but it was good for me because then I went to the gym too. If it wasn’t for him, I probably wouldn’t have gone as much as I should have.”
It was work done quietly. For a while, even their coach didn’t know they had dedicated so much time to getting better.
“I didn’t even know they were doing that,” Lancers coach Joe Lau said. “I just kept on hearing, ‘We were at the gym,’ and ‘We need to go to the gym at 4:30.’ That kind of perked my ears up. I was glad they were really taking it seriously, because we’ve really needed that this year.”
Lau said the two lead by example. Given the work they put in on a daily basis during the offseason, they set the bar high. It’s helped raise the play of the rest of the team. The Lancers are 14-3 heading into their final games of the regular season.
Immanuel Lutheran is seeded second in its Division 4 regional, which also features top-seeded and top-ranked Regis.
The baseball postseason is about as tricky as it gets in prep sports. Even the best teams can be undone by running into one hot pitcher. But the Lancers know they’ve got a pair of shutdown arms they can rely on. They want to see how far their journey can go.
“Coming into the year, we had high hopes,” Schaller said. “Our goals were to win state, and we felt like we could at least make a run for it with our returning pitching staff. That’s still our goal.”
“I think when we play our best, I feel like we can contend with anyone in the state,” Mueller added. “It’s just like in any sport, if you have some mental errors on one night in the playoffs, it’s one and done. So it’s about getting the whole team into the mindset that it is a one-and-done game and there’s no second chances, especially for a team that has mainly seniors. This is the last couple games this team is ever going to play together.”