After six years at the helm, Eau Claire Memorial baseball coach Dan Roehl has stepped down. The school announced the move on Monday.
Roehl became the Old Abes' varsity head coach beginning with the 2017 season. He led the program to the Division 1 state semifinals last season, the team's first state tournament appearance since 2008. Memorial won a regional title this spring before falling in the sectional semifinals.
In a press release, Roehl cited a desire to be around family more often for stepping down. He has three daughters who are getting more involved in extracurriculars, and he wants to get involved with those, the release said.
"I would like to thank the Old Abe baseball family," Roehl said in the release. "The game of baseball holds so many life lessons, and it has been my privilege to play a small part in those lessons over the years. I’ve truly been spoiled by the quality of student athletes that have come through this program—a testament to the solid parents that I have been fortunate enough to meet—some of which are now good friends. As we worked together and toward the same goal of building young men, I was honored to have a front row seat. Witnessing bright-eyed freshmen work through the grind of the early teen years to become adults on the path to great things was such a blessing for me and the rest of the baseball staff."
Memorial went 88-40 under Roehl. But his former players said his impact went far beyond winning games.
"Coach Roehl cares so much for his players and his fellow coaches, his tenacity to grow high school baseball players into young men should not be overlooked either," 2021 graduate Grant Gerber said in the press release. "I can say with solid backing that Coach Roehl’s impact on character shaped me and was part of building me into the man I am today. His smile and genuine positivity will be missed by past, current and future generations of Old Abe baseball.
"Coach Roehl has a love for the game and care for his players," added Luke Erickson, who graduated this spring. "He came to practice every day with a smile on his face and would put the team before anything. He was honest and connected well with students and players. He added value to all our teammates by being a positive role model. He strives to make a team like family and created good character."
Roehl will remain in his role as a teacher at Memorial. The school will now begin its search for a new coach.