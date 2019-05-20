Eau Claire Regis was able to overcome Bloomer’s late comeback.
Tristan Root’s long fly to left with the bases loaded and no one out finally decided the non-conference game in the bottom of the eighth 8-7 Monday at Carson Park.
Bloomer had rallied for three runs to tie the game in the seventh and force the extra inning.
“It was a thriller and I loved it, an awesome team win,” said Drew Goettl, whose mid-game relief contributed to the win. “But we had to stay with it until the end.”
Bloomer (11-9) slammed 13 hits but was sloppy in the field with seven errors that the Ramblers were able to take advantage of.
“We were a little inconsistent but we were able to stay with it,” Regis coach Andy Niese said. “But you have to stop and take a look at the record, 17 wins in the last eight weeks.”
In the bottom of the eighth, Mason Bauer, who had allowed Bloomer’s tying runs in the seventh, got some redemption when he led off with a single and scored the winning run.
After his liner to center, Cade Osborn was hit by a pitch and Matthew Klink drew a base on balls to load the sacks for Root, whose drive close to the leftfield fence made it easy for Bauer to tag up and score.
“Root was a good guy to have up in that spot,” Niese said. “He leads us in RBIs.”
It was a tough loss for the Blackhawks, who scored three times and had the lead runner on third in the seventh when Bauer got the third out on strikes.
“You’ve got to give our kids credit for battling,” Bloomer coach AJ Gehrmann said. “But we didn’t play a clean game. You make one mistake and it multiplies.”
Bloomer got 13 hits, including three by Cole Schwab, who drove in two runs with singles and had a double in the seventh. Getting two hits each were Leif Iverson, Ethan Rothbauer, Jack Strand and Carter Rubenzer.
But the Blackhawks were victimized by Regis’ 5-run fourth in which the Ramblers got five hits and two walks and Bloomer contributed four errors.
“We’re young and we make mistakes and we were without our only senior (shortstop Zack Ruf),” Gehrmann said. “We swung the bats well but that double play in the top of the eighth really hurt us.”
Strand led off the eighth with a double but Jackson Simmons’ bunt popped up and was turned into a double play. The Ramblers also got a double play in the sixth and had three in all.
Niese praised the relief work of Goettl, who allowed just three hits and one run in 3 1/2 innings and gave the Ramblers a chance to take the lead.
Bloomer hit Bauer, the fifth Rambler pitcher, well but he was able to come through when he needed to.
“He’s our closer and it was just one of those games for him,” Niese said.
In the Regis 10-hit attack, Osborn had two doubles while Joe Edge, Goettl and Klink each had two hits.
Bloomer enters tournament play later this week.
“It’s been an up-and-down season but if we can hit like we did today and shore things up on defense, our pitching can keep us in it,” Gehrmann said.
Regis (17-7) is scheduled to play at Ellsworth today and then enters tournament play Thursday against Glenwood City at Altoona at 5 p.m.
“We’ve got pitching depth and an ace in Cade so we’re excited looking ahead,” Niese said.
REGIS 8, BLOOMER 7
BLOOMER (7)
AB-R-H-RBI: Leif Iverson rf, 4-2-2-0, Ethan Rothbauer, cf/p, 2-2-2-0, Ty Davis, dh, 4-1-1-1, Cole Schwab, ss, 4-0-3-2, Avery Macik, 2b, 4-0-1-1, Trent Tozer, 1b/p, 4-0-0-0, Jack Strand, c, 4-0-2-0, Jackson Simmons, c, 4-0-2-0, Carter Rubenzer, lf, 4-2-2-0, Kalen Thurmond, p/cr, 0-0-0-0, Jay Rider, cr, 0-0-0-0. Totals 34-7-13-4.
REGIS (8)
Joe Edge, cf, 4-1-2-0, Mason Bauer, 2b/p, 4-1-1-1, Cade Osborn, p/3b, 2-2-2-0, Matthew Klink, dh, 4-0-2-1, Tristan Root, c, 4-0-1-1, Ben Boda, ss, 3-1-1-0, Payton Kostka, lf, 3-1-0-0, Drew Goettl, rf/p, 3-1-2-0, Vincent Riccardi, ph, 1-0-0-0, Robbie Burhop, 1b, 3-1-0-0, Blayde Lecher, 3b/p, 0-0-0-0. Totals 31-8-10-3.
Bloomer 120 010 30 — 7 13 7
Regis 101 500 01 — 8 10 2
E — Bauer, Root, Simmons 2, Thurmond, Macik 2, Strand, Schwab. LOB — Bloomer 7, Regis 7. DP – Regis 3. 2B –Osborn 2, Klink, Rubenzer, Schwab, Strand. SB – Kostka, Goetll, Edge 2, Root, Rothbauer 3. Sac – Bishop. SF – Bauer, Root.
IP H R ER BB SO
Bloomer
Thurmond 3 3 2 1 1 2
Rothbauer 1 5 5 3 3 0
Tozer, L 3 1/3 3 1 1 1 1
Regis
Osborn 1 3 1 1 0 2
Lecher 2/3 1 2 0 0 0
Goettl 3 1/3 3 1 1 0 4
Klink 1 1 0 0 0 1
Bauer, W 2 4 3 3 1 1
WP – Osborn, Rothbauer. HBP – Osborn (by Tozer). U – Paul Ausman, Larry Ausman. T – 2:21.