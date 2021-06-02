BLOOMER — Long win streaks are hard to come by in baseball.
It’s a sport where one hot pitcher or one miscue in the field can bring a mighty team crashing down. A sustained unbeaten streak takes avoiding every potential pitfall.
“It’s hard to get win streaks in a sport like baseball,” Bloomer coach AJ Gehrmann said. “It’s not conducive to long win streaks, just with so many variables that factor into the game.”
That makes what the Blackhawks have done this year all the more impressive.
Bloomer has rattled off 16 victories in a row, not dropping a single game since falling to St. Croix Falls twice to start the spring.
“I’d say our confidence is pretty high,” senior Ethan Rothbauer said. “We all just loving playing together, and we all build off each other’s confidence. It’s awesome. We have fun every single day.”
Since the Blackhawks dropped a doubleheader to the Saints to start the season, they haven’t been beaten.
Beating St. Croix Falls would have been a tall order. Only one team has pulled it off as the Saints have asserted themselves as a state championship contender in Division 3 with one of the best pitching staffs in the state.
Of course, when the two played in late April, which teams would emerge as powerhouses remained to be seen. They had no idea two of northwest Wisconsin’s top teams were going head-to-head at the time.
“After we lost, we thought we might be in for a ride this season if that was going to be how good all these teams are,” senior Jackson Simmons said. “But we really took a step back and said we needed to work on some stuff. ... We didn’t know we’d win our next 16, but we knew we needed to up our playing level.”
Those 16 wins have been a product of standout pitching, solid defense and timely — and powerful — hitting.
The Blackhawks’ pitching rotation goes deep. You need two hands to count the number of pitchers that can throw meaningful innings.
That starts with Cole Schwab and Rothbauer. They sport matching 4-1 records and have similar ERAs — 2.10 for Rothbauer, 2.50 for Schwab. Those two get the call to start when Bloomer is facing its toughest opponents.
But others, like Jack Strand, Jay Ryder, Connor Crane and Keegan Yohnk, have provided strong outings too. For a win streak to reach 16, getting that kind of contribution is necessary.
“We have a bunch of pitchers that can throw strikes, and where we’re playing, throwing strikes is what matters the most,” Schwab said. “If you can throw strikes, you can limit what the other team does and get your bats going when you need to.”
Bloomer has held opponents to three runs or fewer in 15 of its 18 games this spring.
“It starts with pitching,” Gehrmann said. “We’ve been deep in pitching all year. When you pitch and play defense, you have a chance in every game. That’s been our No. 1 consistency.”
Gehrmann has coached Bloomer for 18 years, and the longtime skipper hasn’t seen a team like this in his time in the dugout. In any given year, he said it would be rare to have one player who goes on to play college baseball. This year, Rothbauer (Ellsworth Community College), Simmons (Lawrence) and Schwab (Ellsworth CC) are all college signees.
“It’s rare for a school of our size to have that benefit, especially on the mound,” Gehrmann said.
Bloomer could still potentially earn the Heart O’ North Conference title, but would need to win its final three league games while St. Croix Falls would have to lose all three of the contests left on its schedule. It may be too tough a mountain to climb at this point, but the playoffs offer an even bigger prize in the coming weeks.
The Blackhawks received a No. 2 seed in their Division 2 playoff regional, only drawn behind state-ranked Medford. They carry heaps of momentum with them as they close out their regular season slate.
“We just want to go into the playoffs with a lot of confidence,” Schwab said.