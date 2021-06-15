ELK MOUND — The Regis baseball team wasn't talking about it.
But the Ramblers knew. It was late in the game, and they hadn't surrendered a hit yet.
Cole Selvig, the pitcher, knew too. But that wasn't what he was thinking about. Whether the Ramblers gave up no hits or 10 hits, as long as they were leading in the run column, that was what counted.
"I just tried to get our team a win in the playoffs," he said. "A win is all that matters."
That mindset proved effective on Tuesday. Second-seeded Elk Mound eventually got a couple of hits, but the third-seeded Ramblers came out on top 4-0 in a Division 3 regional semifinal.
Selvig took a no-hitter into the sixth inning before Nate Lew got the Mounders' first knock with a one-out infield single. The University of Texas recruit struck out 13 across six innings of work to push the Ramblers into the regional finals.
"When he's on the mound, we can compete with anybody," Regis coach Andy Niese said. "And not only to have a kid with that type of talent, but the type of mental focus he has, he's so self-disciplined in the way he prepares himself to get ready to pitch, it's a great thing."
Selvig held the Mounders (12-6) to one hit, but every out was earned. Elk Mound made the sophomore work for it.
"We don't normally see velocity like that in the Dunn-St. Croix, or really any pitcher we've seen so far," Mounders coach Paul Andrea said. "We knew it was going to be a tall order with him on the mound, but we were able to keep the game close. We battled."
Regis (13-6) took the lead on Payton Kostka's sacrifice fly in the second inning and added another run in the third when Alex Leis scored on a wild pitch.
Caden Weber completed the scoring with a two-RBI double for the Ramblers in the fifth.
The Mounders' best chance to strike against Selvig came in the sixth. Ryan Bohl drew a one-out walk, and Lew followed with the team's first hit. They later moved to second and third on a wild pitch with two outs, but Selvig came up with a strikeout to escape the jam.
Selvig induced 22 swings and misses and threw a first-pitch strike to 13 of the 23 batters he faced.
"Fastball was working well for me today, just locating and getting ahead in counts," Selvig said. "Curveball was working too. I was just mixing it up."
Freshman Kaden Russo pitched well for the Mounders, keeping his team in the game across six innings of work. He limited the damage to keep Elk Mound within striking distance.
"Nothing but a great future for that kid," Andrea said. "I'm looking forward to his career moving forward. I just wish we would have hit the ball a little bit better tonight."
Elk Mound mustered one final rally in the seventh inning, getting a base runner off an error and another thanks to Joe Javanovich's single. But Patrick Callaghan induced a pop out and a strikeout to end the game and send Regis on to the next round.
Leis, Sam Knickerbocker and Zander Rockow all had two hits each to pace the Regis offense.
The Ramblers will face top-seeded Spring Valley with a regional title on the line on Wednesday.
"We're playing with confidence," Niese said. "We got into a little bit of a rut about two, three weeks ago. That's just how baseball works sometimes. But the last week, we've played real well. We had good at-bats today against good pitching. Heading into the regional final, we feel about as good as we possibly can right now."
Regis 4, Elk Mound 0
Regis;011;020;0;— 4 8 1
EM;000;000;0;— 0 2 0
WP: Cole Selvig (6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 13 K, 4 BB). LP: Kaden Russo (6 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 K, 5 BB). Leading hitters: Regis: Alex Leis 2-4 (3B), Sam Knickerbocker 2-2, Zander Rockow 2-4 (2B), Caden Weber 1-4 (2B, 2 RBI). Records: Regis 13-6, Elk Mound 12-6.