Longhorns and Razorbacks and Tommies, oh my.
They're just a few of the mascots that the Chippewa Valley's elite baseball players will represent in the coming years. And they're far from the only ones.
Baseball is booming at the high school level in northwest Wisconsin, where a star-studded scene is producing top-level talent at a rate rarely seen in the region.
No matter where baseball fans look this spring, they'll likely see a Division I-caliber player. Whether it's the always-tough Big Rivers Conference, the hotly-contested Western Cloverbelt or the well-rounded Dunn-St. Croix, the stars are out in full force.
"I haven't seen it to this level before," Regis coach Andy Niese said. "To have this many Division I-caliber baseball players in the Chippewa Valley, certainly in my time I can't recall something like this."
The Big Rivers is certainly no exception, entering the season chock-full of stars. There's Eau Claire Memorial pitcher Vincent Trapani, an Arkansas commit and potential MLB draft pick. Menomonie senior Brigs Richartz is committed to catch at the DI level with St. Thomas. There are others who are bound to join the group in the future, too. And as usual, several other players from the league will play at the Division II and Division III levels.
Head over to the Dunn-St. Croix, and the league boasts an unprecedented level of talent. Boyceville, a state tournament qualifier in 2019, has a pair of DI recruits in catcher Trett Joles (Indiana State) and pitcher Walker Retz (St. Thomas). Mondovi outfielder Tanner Marsh is a future teammate of Retz, also committed to St. Thomas.
Further north, the Lakeland is getting in on the action too. Turtle Lake's Brendan Strenke is set to pitch in the Big Ten with Iowa.
The latest to join the group is Regis sophomore Cole Selvig, who committed to Texas last week.
Those are just a few of the college-bound players around the area. Bunches more call the area home, and are helping bring the sport to a level rarely seen in a cold-weather state like Wisconsin.
What's behind the surge in talent?
More opportunities for national exposure, for one. Travel programs have sprouted up around Wisconsin over the last 20 years and offered chances that players of the past haven't always had. The academies and their travel teams play in tournaments across the country, where scouts and college coaches are able to get an up-close look at prospects.
"I believe there are some great baseball academies around the state that really develop and showcase young players who want more for themselves," said Joles, who played for the GRB Rays in the Madison area. "There is tons of talent within the state and joining an academy or traveling team gives them the opportunity to be seen by the best colleges in the country."
Additionally, these academies often have an indoor training facility where players can work on their game year-round.
"We have a lot of facilities available to work in year-round. I think as a community, they've kind of given us the things we need to succeed," Selvig said. "We've just built off that. We've put the time in, and you can see it's paying off."
Good coaching throughout the youth and high school ranks helps, too. Even players who don't play with a travel team have been able to continue in the sport through other avenues, such as American Legion baseball in the summer.
"I feel like the high school and youth programs do a pretty darn good job of coaching these kids and developing them as well," Niese said.
The movement started around a decade ago, when the likes of McDonell's Kyle Cody garnered national attention in northwest Wisconsin. He's realized his ultimate goal, reaching the major leagues last year, and continues to hold a role in the Texas Rangers' bullpen. Several others have followed his lead and currently play in the minor leagues.
Since then, dozens of local players have gone on to play in college.
They've helped prove that a player doesn't need to live in a warm-weather state to make waves in the sport. Even in a place where winters can be harsh, the opportunities are beginning to even out.
And baseball fans in the area can enjoy the results. The talent that will be on display at local diamonds this year figures to be fun to watch.
"It's just a commendable thing for this area to have so many high-end, talented baseball players coming out of it," Niese said.