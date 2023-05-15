The Osseo-Fairchild Thunder pitched a combined no-hitter and rolled to an 11-3 win over the Bloomer Blackhawks on the road on Monday.
Thunder senior starter Ashton Oliver pitched the first five innings and sophomore Tryggve Korger pitched the last two innings to complete the no-hitter.
Oliver only gave up one earned run in his five innings on the mound, despite eight walks. He left the game after giving up three runs in the fifth—two of which were unearned due to a dropped flyball in the outfield—and Korger finished out the game by getting all six hitters he faced in the last two innings out.
Thunder head coach Matt Korger praised both of his pitchers for their performances after the game. They’ve relied on Oliver and Tryggve Korger as their top two pitchers all season.
Besides walking the leadoff hitter in four of his five innings on the mound, Oliver turned in a dominant performance.
“He’s got really good stuff,” Matt Korger said. “He’s got the stuff where he can get around a walk or two in an inning. He can get guys out, and besides the leadoff walks he pitched very well.”
On the offensive side for the Thunder, they scored 11 runs on ten hits in the game. They went against Bloomer’s number one starter—Keegan Yohnk, last year’s Western Cloverbelt Conference Player of the Year.
“I think last year we were a little intimidated by him, and now we’re an older group and they’ve seen a lot of pitching,” Matt Korger said of his lineup facing Yohnk.
The Thunder took a 2-0 lead right away in the first inning on RBI singles by sophomore Drake Swett and senior Brody Seefeldt.
They tacked on runs in the second and third, as junior Ethan Friedel scored off a wild pitch and then on a squeeze bunt by junior Brogan Korger.
In the fifth inning, they loaded the bases and scored three more runs to lead 7-0, first off another wild pitch and then getting a two-RBI double from junior Blake Johnson, after which the Blackhawks removed Yohnk and turned to their bullpen.
Oliver walked the bases loaded to begin the bottom of the fifth, and then Bloomer sophomore Zeke Strand got the Blackhawks on the board with a sacrifice fly. They scored two more runs after the potential third out of the inning was dropped in the Thunder outfield, so the score was 7-3 Thunder after five innings.
The Thunder picked up four insurance runs in the next two innings. The first was off a wild pitch, then they got a two-RBI triple by junior Lucas Frase, and lastly, Oliver knocked in the eleventh run on a ground ball out.
The game ended as a convincing 11-3 victory for the Thunder. Seefeldt led the Thunder lineup with three hits in the game.
Matt Korger likes what he sees from his lineup as they look ahead to the playoffs with their regular season schedule wrapping up this week.
“I feel really good because I feel like our guys are battle tested,” Matt Korger said. “We’ve faced good pitchers all year, we’ve faced everyone’s number one.”
He said there are lots of talented teams in their region that will make it a tough road in the playoffs, but he believes in his group.
“Anything can happen in the playoffs, but I’ll take our chances against just about anyone the way we’re hitting and pitching right now,” Matt Korger said. “I’ve been really happy with how we’ve progressed as the season has gone on.”