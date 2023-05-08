The Osseo-Fairchild Thunder came back from a four-run deficit in the seventh inning and went on to beat the McDonell Macks 7-6 in an extra-inning thriller on Monday in Osseo.
It was a one-score game, with McDonell leading 3-2, going into the seventh inning. The Macks put up three runs in the top of the seventh inning to lead 6-2, but a four-run rally by the Thunder in the bottom half sent the game to extras.
In the eighth inning, Osseo-Fairchild’s Spencer Osmonson picked up the game-winning RBI, allowing Ashton Oliver—who drew a walk to begin the inning—to score on a hit and run.
The Thunder swept their season series with the Macks with the win. They won the teams’ first matchup on April 28 in Chippewa Falls, 9-4.
Both teams got strong performances from their starting pitchers—Oliver for the Thunder and Aidan Misfeldt for the Macks. Oliver gave up two runs in five innings and Misfeldt gave up two runs in six innings.
Oliver knocked in a run on a grounder that snuck past the McDonell infield to put the Thunder up 1-0 in the first inning.
In the fourth inning, the Macks tied it up after Keagan Galvez scored on a wild pitch. They took the lead in the next inning, after a sacrifice fly by Ryan Smiskey made it 2-1 Macks.
Another sacrifice fly, this time by Cooper Mittermeyer, put the Macks up 3-1 in the sixth. Brogan Korger had replaced Oliver on the mound for the Thunder. However, the Thunder responded in the bottom half of the inning, as Blake Thompson picked up an RBI on a groundout to make it 3-2.
In the seventh inning, the Macks picked up three more runs to lead 6-2. The first was scored on a wild pitch and the last two were driven in by a 2-RBI double by Galvez.
With a four-run lead, Misfeldt came in to pitch the seventh inning. However, after walking Oliver in the first at-bat of the inning, Galvez replaced Misfeldt on the mound. An RBI hit by Spencer Osmonson got the Thunder’s rally started and brought them within three.
After another RBI hit by Brogan Korger, he also scored after drawing a wild throw by McDonell catcher Eddie Mittermeyer while attempting a steal, narrowing McDonell’s lead to one run with two outs.
The next hitter, Ethan Friedel, tied up the game at 6-6 with an RBI single. Carter Stelter replaced Galvez on the mound, and after walking his first batter, struckout Tryggve Korger to extend the game into an eighth inning.
Brogan Korger pitched a scoreless top of the eighth, which opened the door for the Thunder to win it in the bottom half of the inning. Osmonson’s walk-off double sent the Thunder home with a 7-6 win.
With a 7-1 record in conference play, the Thunder are currently in second place in the Western Cloverbelt, with their only loss so far coming to the first-place Regis Ramblers, who are undefeated in conference games. With the loss, the Macks drop to 2-5 in Western Cloverbelt play.