The Osseo-Fairchild Thunder came back from a four-run deficit in the seventh inning and went on to beat the McDonell Macks 7-6 in an extra-inning thriller on Monday in Osseo.

It was a one-score game, with McDonell leading 3-2, going into the seventh inning. The Macks put up three runs in the top of the seventh inning to lead 6-2, but a four-run rally by the Thunder in the bottom half sent the game to extras.