The Eau Claire Regis baseball team is headed to Fox Cities Stadium to play in its second consecutive state tournament this week. This is the first time the Ramblers have made back-to-back trips to state since joining the WIAA in 2001 according to head coach Andy Niese.
This year’s trip to Grand Chute seems to lack the sense of novelty last year’s trip had. The Ramblers face Oakfield at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.
“We feel good, we feel confident,” Niese said.
The Ramblers were unanimously elected as the top seed of the final four Division 4 teams. Regis has been at, or near the top of the statewide Division 4 rankings all season, so Niese said the affirmation from the 11 coaches doing the seeding felt nice.
As one of the state’s top teams, the Ramblers have worked hard to not let the success go to their heads according to senior Alex Leis. According to Leis, one of the challenges the team faced this season was not having pitcher Cole Selvig on the mound for part of the season. Selvig, a Texas commit, was the team’s ace last season.
Niese pointed out one of the greatest strengths of the current group of Ramblers is they are used to competing.
“At Regis we have a lot of multi-sport athletes, and when they get in these big spots (they can be relied upon),” he said. “When they get to the postseason, they’re used to getting out there and doing the work. They get in that high pressure, high stakes, high leverage spot, and they’re used to it.”
Leis echoed this by pointing out members of the Regis bullpen had to step up and fill Selvig’s shoes while he was not on the mound.
“One challenge was not having our No. 1 guy on the mound for a big chunk of the season,” Leis said. The senior indicated it was refreshing to see some of his teammates step forward and feels confident the Ramblers “can hang with pretty much anyone,” heading into Wednesday’s game.
One thing Niese has heard from other coaches throughout the season is fascination over the depth of his pitching squad.
“In a normal year you’ve got three good pitchers, and another three or four functional guys who can throw strikes that day,” he said.
Niese’s 2022 Ramblers boast a pitching staff of seven, which he considers a luxury. He related a conversation with another coach at the sectional, where the other coach commented on Regis’ luck in having such a deep field of pitchers.
In last year’s state appearance, the Ramblers lost to Coleman 6-4 in the Division 3 semifinals.
Leis focused on the positives of competing with his friends, and having fun together on and off the field. Niese said there is less of a sense of feeling dazzled by the brighter lights and larger stage the state tournament presents, and seemed to feel his athletes are well prepared for the higher pressure competing at this level presents simply from having been in similar situations while competing in other sports.