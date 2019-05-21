A steady drizzle made for a wet ball and sloppy footing.
It didn’t bother Vince Trapani.
The Memorial sophomore righthander struck out 10, walked one and allowed just two hits and no earned runs in hurling the Old Abes to an 11-1 Big Rivers Conference win over Hudson in six innings Tuesday at Carson Park.
“I had no trouble gripping the ball and felt really good,” Trapani said. “I came in mentally ready and my fastball and curve were working.”
The score doesn’t reflect the early fine mound duel between Trapani and Hudson’s Owen Anderson, another sophomore.
It was a 1-1 game into the fourth when Trapani plated the lead run with a blooping double after Jack Fentress had doubled to the left field fence.
But the Abes, with lots of help from the Raiders, broke it open with three in the fifth and then finished it by the 10-run rule with six in the sixth.
“He got on top of guys and he cooled the opposing bats down with his off-speed,” Memorial coach Dan Roehl said of Trapani. “He was mentally tough and not bothered by the conditions.”
Anderson allowed Memorial only three hits into the fifth when two bases on balls and an error forced a pitching change that opened the door for more Abe runs.
“We kept the pressure on on the bases, executed a bunt and did the little things well,” Roehl said. “It was the best we played all year against a pretty good one-win conference team.”
In the six-run sixth, the Abes got only two hits – one a two-run triple by Cooper Kapanke – but took advantage of hit batters, walks and errors. Jack Piper drew a walk with the bases loaded to end the game.
Jack Erickson led off the game for Hudson with a double and wound up scoring on a throwing error but the Abes tied it in the bottom of the inning when Kaden Kohlhepp’s sacrifice fly plated Andrew Roberts, who led off with a two-bagger.
From that point, Trapani allowed just three baserunners, one on Jacob Mathes’ single, another on an error and the third on harmless two-out walk in the sixth.
The Abes (10-10, 4-7) go to Hudson Thursday and close regular season play with a 10 a.m. single game with Sun Prairie Saturday at Carson Park.
They open tournament play Tuesday by hosting La Crosse Central.
MEMORIAL 11, HUDSON 1
HUDSON (1)
AB-R-H-RBI: Jack Erickson, ss, 3-1-1-0, Sean Barnard, rf/p, 3-0-0-0, Ben Gilbert, 1b, 2-0-0-0, Ryan Rubin, lf, 3-0-0-0, Owen Anderson, p/rf/3b, 2-0-0-0, Tyler Stubbendick, 2b, 2-0-0-0, Luke Healy, 3b/p, 2-0-0-0, Jacob Mathes, c, 2-0-1-0, Teddy Donna, dh, 2-0-0-0, David Miller, cf, 0-0-0-0, Matteo Bonnin, cr, 0-0-0-0. Totals 21-1-2-0.
MEMORIAL (11)
Andrew Roberts, cf, 4-2-1-0, Mitch Voller, lf, 2-2-1-0, Kaden Kohlhepp, 2b, 1-3-1-1, Cooper Kapanke, 1b, 4-1-1-2, Jack Fentress, c, 3-1-1-0, Vince Trapani, p, 2-0-1-1, Bryce Kostman, ph, 0-0-0-0, Connor Stoik, ss, 3-0-0-0, Nick Barka, ph, 0-0-0-1, Grant Gerber, dh, 3-1-0-0, Jack Piper, 3b, 0-1-0-1, Dalen Corn, ph, 1-0-0-0, Chase Bredl, rf, 0-0-0-0, Chas Toman, cr, 0-0-0-0, Alex Krajewski, cr, 0-0-0-0. Totals 23-11-6-5.
Hudson 100 000 — 1 2 4
Memorial 100 136 — 11 6 2
E — Fentress, Stoik, Mathes, Erickson, Stubbendick, Healy. LOB — Hudson 3, Memorial 8. 2B –Erickson, Roberts, Fentress, Trapani. 3B – Kapanke. SB – Piper, Voller. Sac – Voller, Piper. SF – Kohlhepp.
IP H R ER BB SO
Hudson
Anderson, L 4 1/3 4 5 3 4 5
Barnard 1 2 6 0 4 1
Healy 1/3 0 0 0 2 0
Memorial
Trapani, W 6 2 1 0 1 10
WP – Anderson, Barnard 2, Trapani. PB – Fentress, Mathes. HBP – Fentress, Kostman (by Barnard). U – Ty Rogers, Mike Breed. T – 2:01.