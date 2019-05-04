CHIPPEWA FALLS — Being a young kid on a varsity baseball team wasn’t exactly easy for Dane Weiland.
As a freshman and sophomore, the Chippewa Falls catcher didn’t have many kids from his own grade to call teammates.
“It was kind of hard playing with a bunch of juniors and seniors, because I didn’t really know anyone. I was a little like the odd man out,” Weiland said. “They always included me, but it was just a little different being a young guy.
“I knew the game, but I just needed to grow.”
Fast forward to his junior year, and that growth became evident.
Weiland was the Big Rivers Conference player of the year last spring. He earned honorable mention all-state recognition with the help of his .500 batting average and standout defense.
In the eyes of Cardinals coach Mitch Steinmetz, it was all a product of a renewed sense of maturity on the baseball diamond.
“The difference between his sophomore and junior year was how his maturity level skyrocketed,” Steinmetz said. “Before, he’d get out and he’d get mad and let it take him right out of the game. Once he understood the game a little better, it was like all of a sudden one day he just flipped the switch and became BRC player of the year.”
Now in his fourth season on the team, Weiland is as close to a captain as the squad could have. The backstop is the leader of the defense, and packs a serious punch with his bat.
Most of the time, Weiland calls the pitches for the Cardinals and dictates what opposing hitters are going to see. Given that Steinmetz sees him as a second coach on the field, he’s OK with that.
“It’s nice having him because you have a calmness behind the plate,” Steinmetz said. “He calls a good game.”
Having been around four years, Weiland has seen pretty much all there is to see at the varsity level. That’s helped him grow into a leader for Chippewa Falls.
“I think being a positive influence on the young guys, and even the guys in my grade (is important),” Weiland said. “I’ve learned to not make situations bigger than they are. You’ve got to make them as small as possible.”
It’s no coincidence that the Cardinals have gone through a strong run of success in recent years. They’ve reached the sectional rounds of the playoffs five years in a row, meaning Weiland has never fallen short of that benchmark.
His defensive prowess is a big reason for that. Steinmetz called the Winona State recruit a brick wall behind the plate.
But a catcher’s responsibilities don’t end with keeping balls from escaping to the backstop.
“As a catcher, you have to be in control in all situations. You’re always talking, making sure everyone knows the situation and is locked in mentally,” Weiland said.
The senior does that as well as anybody in the Big Rivers. It has helped the Cardinals get off to a 12-5 start this spring, and has them looking like one of the frontrunners for the conference title.
With the season past the halfway point, Chippewa Falls has shown that it’s for real with victories over winning teams like Eau Claire Memorial (8-5), Holmen (11-4) and Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln (11-3).
The calming presence leading the way behind the plate has been no small part of that.
“He commands the field, and he’s good at critiquing someone without being offensive. He’s really good at picking guys up,” Steinmetz said. “It’s just a lot of maturity, and that’s nice to have. I’ll definitely miss him when he’s gone.”