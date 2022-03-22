A pair of Elmwood seniors have made their marks as players on the basketball court and in the classroom.
Maggie Glaus and Luke Webb both played successful senior seasons for the Elmwood/Plum City Wolves, and the duo are the top two students in a class of 20 at Elmwood High School. Glaus is the valedictorian of the Class of 2022, and was a nominee for Dunn-St. Croix player of the year after topping most of the statistical categories for girls in the conference. Webb is the class salutatorian and was the boys player of the year in the conference.
Glaus plans to attend Ripon College and continue her athletic career there. In addition to her academic prowess, Glaus boasts a 1,000-point career. Her coach, and principal, Thomas Sauve said she had a handful of offers to play in college. Glaus said she opted for Ripon because it better matched her education and career goals. She plans to study secondary education, with a focus on mathematics.
“I liked the small-town feel of Ripon,” Glaus said. She indicated that helped her feel comfortable there since she is coming from a small town. She also had an offer from St. Catherine University in St. Paul. Glaus averaged a conference-leading 16.4 points per game, and 10.5 rebounds according to Wissports.net. Glaus was also recognized as a conference-leading athlete by another Dunn-St. Croix coach.
Webb led the DSC boys conference statistics with 18.4 points per game and 12.8 rebounds, according to Wissports.net. Sauve said the duo’s academic and athletic achievements are a rare combination displaying a high level of commitment to excellence both in sports and the classroom. Webb also has 1,000 career points.
He plans to attend UW-River Falls and major in environmental science. He currently attends the Chippewa Valley Technical College’s High School Academy, and is getting some of his college credits there. He also plans to play both football and basketball at River Falls. He indicated the road to his academic and athletic success has not always been easy.
“I take pride in it, and just don’t focus on everything outside of sports and school,” Webb said. “You can do it, anybody can.”
He also explained he hopes to use his degree to pursue a career in conservation.
Webb professed his favorite sport is basketball, and he is glad to play in college as well.
He took in the boys state tournament last weekend in Madison, including Chippewa Valley representative Cameron in the Comets’ semifinal battle with Milwaukee Academy of Science.
He called the Milwaukee squad “a very good basketball team,” and said, “If we had been put in the same situation Cameron was, we couldn’t have done much better.” He explained the Dunn-St. Croix is a competitive conference for basketball, and he believed the Wolves would have fared about the same as the Comets against the Milwaukee school.
Much has been said about “scholar-athletes” during recent state tournaments, but Glaus and Webb seem to have taken the title to heart. Webb referred to himself as a scholar athlete in conversation.
“Watching him grow as a student, athlete, and as a young man has been fun,” Sauve said of Webb.
He also indicated Webb is always working to improve himself as an athlete and student. Sauve recounted Webb has contacted him numerous times during his high school career seeking access to the gym on days off.
“He’s probably going to have a ball in his hands from now until he goes to River Falls in September,” Sauve speculated, emphasizing Webb’s drive to keep improving. Sauve also said the Elmwood senior has been putting in time in the weight room to increase muscle mass in preparation for his college career. Webb has also been assisting some younger district athletes by role modeling a positive work ethic and helping with weight training.
Both Glaus and Webb were named to all-star teams by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association, and Webb was also named an academic all star.