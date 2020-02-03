In 1989, Ladysmith boys basketball coach Forrest Larson had an idea that would forever change high school basketball in Northwest Wisconsin.
His Lumberjacks were coming off an impressive 12-win season, but the second-year head coach looked at his roster, devoid of much of the prior year’s talent, and he wanted to make a change.
“I made the decision that if we were going to go down, we were going to go down playing hard,” he said this month, reflecting on that year.
He picked up a VHS made by then-Kentucky basketball coach Rick Pitino about the press defense, an exhausting style of basketball that requires players to defend the entire length of the floor.
After little success in the first two games that season, Larson began implementing his new press system. Unfortunately for the Lumberjacks, his idea appeared to be a miserable failure. He won just two games that year, but he was determined to keep trying, so in the fall of 1992 he took a trip to Lexington, Ky. to attend a basketball clinic run by Pitino.
“That’s when the light bulb went on,” Larson said.
In 1996, Larson led the Lumberjacks to their first ever Division 3 state final appearance. Now, almost three decades after Larson revolutionized Ladysmith basketball, the effect of his decision can still be seen throughout Northwest Wisconsin.
Take Elk Mound, for example. When Jordan Kongshaug took over the girls basketball program in 2010 he wanted to change things up. He wanted the Mounders to have a “calling card,” as he put it, something they would be known for. He began researching different strategies and eventually found a DVD that Larson made on the press defense.
A decade later and Kongshaug’s record speaks for itself. He entered this season 143-72 and has run some variation of Larson’s run-and-jump press every single year.
“I think it’s fun,” Kongshaug said. “It forces our kids to play hard, it forces teams to prepare for us and make quick decisions with the basketball.”
It means his Mounders girls need to be in tip-top shape for every game. They spend time every practice working on their press, sprinting up and down the court as Kongshaug watches from the sideline calling in different strategies on when to trap a player and when to play back.
“It’s extremely exhausting,” Mounders’ senior Hailey Blaskowski said. “After games and practices I’m usually super tired, but in games we get a bunch of steals and stuff off of it, so I’m happy we still do it.”
The reason for the press’ success is its chaotic style. It speeds up the pace of the game and it’s extremely difficult to prepare for. Usually pressing teams will give up easy layups early in the game, but eventually as the game wears on and fatigue sets in, opponents begin to whither and those easy buckets become turnovers and scoring opportunities going the other way.
“It usually takes the other team out of the rhythm of their offense if you do it well,” former Durand girls basketball coach Lionel Jones said, “and it creates good offense in transition.”
Jones, who now coaches women’s basketball at Viterbo, studied the press defense under former UW-Stout coach Ed Andrist, one of Larson’s peers who adopted the press at Mount Senario College while Larson was finding success around the corner at Ladysmith High School.
The problem with the press is it’s exhausting and requires high levels of athleticism and conditioning to perfect. That means teams have to go deep into their bench, regularly rotating out their best players to properly deploy the strategy. To some coaches, this is an issue too big to overcome, but others see it as a benefit.
“What do all parents want? What do all coaches want? What do all schools want? They want to play more kids,” Andrist said. “If I’m a coach and I don’t press, I’m probably going to play six kids, what the press does is it develops your bench and you have happier kids, more kids go out.”
Larson’s philosophy at Ladysmith was that every player on his team would play in the first quarter. He said he didn’t think his team could lose in the first quarter and he wanted to make sure all his boys had opportunities to develop their skills.
“I can remember games in the tournament where we had to go deep into our bench and because those kids had played all year, they played with a lot of confidence during the tournament,” he said.
In Menomonie, Storm Harmon said he has adopted a similar philosophy. When he started coaching girls basketball with the Mustangs in 2015, he brought Larson’s press defense to the program.
At the time, he said it was not well received by his girls.
“They kind of looked at me those first few weeks because they were like, ‘What the heck are we doing?’” he said, “but there were glimpses in games where you could tell we were close and it was going to start to turn on. Then, Christmas happened and we started to rattle off some wins, I think we won like seven of our next 10 or 11 and our rotations were there and the girls really bought in.”
A year later, the Mustangs went 18-8 under Harmon, falling just a game short of the state tournament.
That buy-in from the players is key to the press’s success. If you’re going to run your players into the ground, they better believe that your strategy is going to work. That’s how Larson found his success so many years ago.
“He instilled it into us at a young age,” said Matt Siverling, a former Ladysmith basketball player and the current UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball coach. “He was working with us as young kids, so when it was our time to do it, it was built into our culture.”
For Jones, he said his Durand girls would spend the first 40 to 50 minutes of every practice just conditioning to be ready for those late game situations. He recognized that wasn’t going to be fun for his girls, so he made sure his players understood the importance of their work.
“It’s about providing measurable feedback,” he said. “We knew we had to provide proof that it was working, so it was constant feed back, constant watching of film and showing them what all their work was doing was effecting the other team. Once you show them those visuals and they realize this is working, then you have the buy-in.”
When everything comes together, the press can be a thing of beauty. It’s like a chaotic dance that flows beautifully as players wiz around the court trapping ball handlers and wreaking havoc for opposing offenses. It’s a style that can take an athletic, sometimes less skilled group of players and allows them to compete with teams far more skilled.
“It levels the playing field,” Andrist said.
And once in a while, when you can mix an athletic group with high levels of basketball skill and a commitment to the press, that’s when the magic really happens. That’s what Larson showed in Ladysmith almost 20 years ago and Northwestern Wisconsin schools are trying to replicate in gyms all across the greater Chippewa Valley.