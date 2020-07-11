Players and fans are wearing masks as they enter the facility, and the basketball gyms are cleared out in between sessions to sanitize. WisSports’ Mark Miller is now tweeting his usual takeaways from games from the comfort of his home, watching through streams online instead of in packed gyms. NCAA coaches are watching the livestreams as well since their governing body has barred them from attending games through Aug. 31.
It’s not the usual setup for AAU basketball, but no one is complaining after it seemed likely players were in for a summer without any club ball.
“Usually AAU starts a couple weeks after high school ball ends in March,” said Regis’ Makenna Rohrscheib, who plays club for Wisconsin Playmakers. “This year we started at the very end of May. It feels weird, but it’s great to be back and be able to play again.”
The local club basketball scene is up and running as we enter mid-July after initial postponements related to the coronavirus pandemic. Among the programs back playing is the Eau Claire-based Wisconsin City Hoops Select, run by McDonell boys head coach Adam Schilling, which has been practicing for about a month and has even traveled across state lines for games.
Wisconsin City Hoops opened competitive play last week in Wisconsin Dells and is in Dubuque, Iowa, competing at the Mississippi River Classic this weekend. Rohrscheib and the Wisconsin Playmakers girls are also in Iowa this weekend, playing in Des Moines.
“Everybody’s got to get used to the new normal,” Schilling said. “Hopefully it’s not like this too long, but for the time being I think everyone kind of appreciates the opportunities you do get to play. Even just the camaraderie part I think is really important right now.”
Basketball-wise, AAU provides a stellar platform for local talents. The club circuit has become a critical piece of the recruiting process, giving college coaches a chance to see how players fare against top-tier competition.
When a local player puts up a big showing in AAU, like Chippewa Falls’ Joe Reuter did last week with a 24-point outing for Wisconsin Playmakers, his or her stats and highlights get shared by the likes of WisSports’ Miller and Prep Hoops Wisconsin to a combined 27,000 Twitter followers.
But this year’s AAU season is more than just about basketball. It’s a chance for players to be a part of a team again, a chance to socialize after months of remote learning and sports cancellations.
“I love the feeling of being a part of the team,” said Wisconsin Playmakers’ Gianna Vollrath, a Fall Creek native. “I love the whole team effort thing. It’s been great to be back.”
A recent study of Wisconsin high school-age athletes, conducted at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, drew startling results in terms of the mental wellbeing of the test group. The study showed that 65% of student-athletes reported anxiety symptoms that normally would lead health professionals to recommend counseling. More students also described themselves as more mildly depressed and moderately to severely depressed than in years past.
For many, playing basketball again in one of the first steps toward normalcy. Some local high school alums now in college like Tyler and Thomas Robarge, George Scharlau and Carter Brown have even come out to practice with Wisconsin City Hoops just to get some reps in.
“Those few months were really boring without anything to do,” said Fall Creek’s Jayden Fitch, a member of the Wisconsin City Hoops’ U17 team. “I just really enjoy getting back with the guys. They’re all really nice and I like hanging out with them. It’s just really fun doing something again.”
As much as it is a blessing for bored players, this season will also serve as an endurance test. The first tournament of the season for Rohrscheib featured three back-to-back games since groups of teams have been separated into pods to combat the spread of COVID-19. Teams get their games in and then get out.
Schilling experienced the same with his group down in the Dells. The tournaments his teams are scheduled to play in are also bunched closer together on the calendar than normal in an attempt to get in as much action as possible despite delays to the season.
All that work players put in while isolated will be needed for a quick transition back to game speed.
“It was different at first,” said Chippewa Falls’ Jacob Walczak, a member of Schilling’s group. “But I’m starting to get back to normal.”
Schilling said getting access to gyms for practice has been difficult. The Eau Claire Sports Warehouse has become a hub of sorts for local AAU teams.
Once you do find a place to practice, teams need to limit the amount of players in a room at a time. Players are encouraged to use hand sanitizer frequently, must bring their own ball and leave their bags outside the facility.
As far as the actual basketball, Schilling said his program has been able to run practices as normal, including scrimmages and 5-on-5 drills.
Even with restrictions and safety protocols, playing AAU basketball during a global pandemic brings risks. A large AAU tournament in Utah was postponed Thursday right before kicking off after a player tested positive for COVID-19. A mother in Missouri said her daughter tested positive after playing in a tournament.
Get players, coaches and parents from a multitude of different locations into an indoor space and health experts are sure to be a tad uncomfortable. Schilling just hopes the rest of the campaign can go off without a hitch.
“I hope things keep on keeping on,” Schilling said. “With the surge in cases now it’s starting to get to the point where you don’t know what’s going to happen in the next day.”