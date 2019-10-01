Pat Monaghan went right to work recruiting Eau Claire North basketball's Dalton Banks once he was hired on as an assistant at Southern Illinois University in April.
Monaghan had previously built quite the rapport with Banks, having recruited him starting in his freshman year while Monaghan was with UW-Milwaukee. So, unsurprisingly, the interest from Banks was mutual.
Banks took an unofficial visit back in the spring and finally went down on an official last weekend, where his strong bond built with Monaghan blossomed into relationships with the rest of the Southern Illinois basketball family. After seeing the program up close, his mind was made. SIU was the place for him.
Banks, the Huskies' star senior point guard, announced his verbal commitment to Southern Illinois on Twitter Tuesday evening, one day after letting the Salukis know they'll be acquiring his services come fall.
"The thing that separated Southern Illinois from the rest was the culture that they're building down there," Banks said. "Having a chance to be around their staff and be around their guys, the guys that they have in their program are all like me. They're super driven, all super self-motivated to be the best they can possibly be. When you're surrounded by a bunch of players like that, that's just a recipe for success.
"One of the most important things for me in my college career is to go somewhere where I have a chance to play in NCAA Tournaments and win NCAA Tournament games. I just think that Southern Illinois is going to give me the best opportunity to have a chance to do that."
Southern Illinois competes in the Missouri Valley Conference alongside Bradley, Drake, Evansville, Illinois State, Indiana State, Loyola Chicago, Missouri State, Northern Iowa and Valparaiso. The Salukis are coming off a 17-15 season that included impressive non-conference victories against Tulsa and Colorado State but failed to make the postseason, leading to head coach Barry Hinson's firing. Banks first picked up the SIU offer in late May, two months after new coach and Southern Illinois alum Bryan Mullins was hired.
"He was a point guard," Banks said. "He thinks just alike. That's what he told me. He's going to want me to be an extension of him on the floor."
Banks is already Eau Claire North's all-time leader in career points with 1,239. He averaged 23.3 points as a junior, helping him earn spots on both the AP and WBCA All-State teams and the All-Big Rivers first team. He was also a Leader-Telegram All-Northwest first-team and all-city team selection and was named the readers' choice male athlete of the year at the Prep Sports Awards. Verbal Commits lists him as a two-star recruit.
“He’s a mid-(major)-plus player,” Banks AAU coach with DI Minnesota, Al Harris, told the Leader-Telegram this summer. “It’s just about fit for him. If a program needs an explosive lead guard that can score the basketball, but is a point guard first, who is also a very, very elite defender and a great rebounder for his size, Dalton is that type of kid."
Banks said he always planned to make his decision before the basketball season began, allowing him to focus on the Huskies in his final prep campaign. That meant picking between SIU and offers from eight other Division I programs: Cal Poly, UW-Green Bay, UW-Milwaukee, Montana, North Dakota State, South Dakota, Ball State and Wright State.
"It was extremely tough, in particular the last two that I had to say no to," Banks said. "Those are some really really tough conversations with the coaches. But at the end of the day they understand it."
Early playing time was a priority for Banks in the process, which he shared with the Leader-Telegram back in July while entering a critical stretch in the recruiting process. SIU fits that criteria well due to the current roster construction.
"That was one of the big things that they stressed to me," Banks said, "not only that they want me to play early but that they're going to need me to play pretty early. They're going to graduate three senior guards after this year. I'm going to have to be ready."
The Salukis have made ten NCAA Tournament appearances all time, including six straight from 2002 to 2007. Banks is the first member of the school's 2020 recruiting class.