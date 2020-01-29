Boys
(Ranked on average; min. 100 points)
BIG RIVERS
|Name
|Games
|Points
|Average
|Dalton Banks, Eau Claire North
|12
|267
|22.3
|Caden Boser, Eau Claire Memorial
|11
|236
|21.5
|Zac Johnson, River Falls
|12
|253
|21.1
|Luke Healy, Hudson
|11
|231
|21.0
|Ashton Kallstrom, Eau Claire North
|11
|221
|20.1
|Joe Reuter, Chippewa Falls
|13
|231
|17.8
|Charlie Neuenschwander, Hudson
|11
|183
|16.6
|Nolan Rowe, Rice Lake
|10
|156
|15.6
|Payton Rogers-Schmidt, Chippewa Falls
|13
|194
|14.9
|Tanner Linduski, Eau Claire Memorial
|12
|175
|14.8
|Chad Kron, Eau Claire North
|12
|173
|14.4
WESTERN CLOVERBELT
|Name
|Games
|Points
|Average
|Mason Poehls, Cadott
|11
|200
|18.2
|Isaac Soumis, Thorp
|14
|252
|18.0
|Garrett Koxlien, Osseo-Fairchild
|15
|267
|17.8
|Keshawn Harris, Altoona
|11
|191
|17.4
|JD Bohaty, McDonell
|14
|230
|16.4
|Ryan Myhers, Osseo-Fairchild
|15
|230
|15.3
|Branton Paulsrud, Regis
|11
|168
|15.3
|Ethan Reis, Thorp
|14
|209
|14.9
|Brayden Turk, Altoona
|11
|157
|14.3
|Lucas Smith, Stanley-Boyd
|13
|173
|13.3
DUNN-ST. CROIX
|Name
|Games
|Points
|Average
|Owen Schultz, Mondovi
|13
|246
|18.9
|Aaron Borgerding, Spring Valley
|12
|189
|15.8
|Luke Webb, Spring Valley
|8
|111
|13.9
|Logan Knudtson, Boyceville
|12
|161
|13.4
|Ed Hydukovich, Colfax
|14
|187
|13.4
|Gunnar Hurlburt, Durand
|12
|157
|13.1
|Caden Berger, Durand
|12
|143
|11.9
|Cole Seehaver, Colfax
|14
|156
|11.1
|Basil Gilles, Elmwood/Plum City
|10
|103
|10.3
|Luke Pelke, Durand
|12
|121
|10.1
|Ryan Bohl, Elk Mound
|12
|121
|10.1
AROUND THE AREA
|Name
|Games
|Points
|Average
|Matthew Marcinske, Birchwood
|13
|298
|22.9
|CJ Campbell, New Richmond
|12
|265
|22.1
|Peyton Rogers, Ladysmith
|13
|280
|21.5
|Ryan Zimmerman, Immanuel
|10
|210
|21.0
|Trey Johnson, Birchwood
|10
|210
|21.0
|Austin Weis, Cameron
|8
|150
|18.8
|Ethan Breheim, Alma Center Lincoln
|16
|287
|17.9
|Jacob Engstrom, Augusta
|14
|247
|17.6
|Kyle Bilodeau, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|13
|229
|17.6
|Justin Rowekamp, Alma Center Lincoln
|16
|255
|15.9
|Kaden Crank, Lake Holcombe
|13
|200
|15.4
|Andrew Klobucher, Northwestern
|11
|169
|15.4
|Christian Killian, Independence
|10
|152
|15.2
|Carter LaLiberty, Barron
|10
|152
|15.2
|Kaden Kinney, Lake Holcombe
|13
|197
|15.2
3-POINT GOAL LEADERS
|Name
|3-pointers
|Matthew Marcinske, Birchwood
|50
|Jacob Engstrom, Augusta
|42
|Zac Johnson, River Falls
|40
|Ross Roemhild, Baldwin-Woodville
|38
|Branton Paulsrud, Regis
|37
|Davis Barthen, Menomonie
|36
|Justin Rowekamp, Alma Center Lincoln
|35
Girls
(Ranked on average; min. 90 points)
BIG RIVERS
|Name
|Games
|Points
|Average
|Sydney Brennan, Eau Claire Memorial
|11
|182
|16.5
|Kylie Strop, River Falls
|14
|220
|15.7
|Aaliyah McMillan, Chippewa Falls
|15
|233
|15.5
|Caelan Givens, Chippewa Falls
|15
|208
|13.9
|Brynn Olson, Rice Lake
|17
|234
|13.8
|Sophia Jonas, Hudson
|15
|194
|12.9
|Audrey Hatfield, Hudson
|16
|205
|12.8
|Reanna Hutchinson, Eau Claire North
|14
|170
|12.1
|Shelby Thornton, Menomonie
|16
|186
|11.6
|Helen Chen, Menomonie
|16
|179
|11.2
WESTERN CLOVERBELT
|Name
|Games
|Points
|Average
|Lauryn Deetz, McDonell
|14
|233
|16.6
|Jada Kowalczyk, Cadott
|15
|245
|16.3
|Maggie Craker, McDonell
|13
|193
|14.8
|Brooke McCune, Osseo-Fairchild
|14
|201
|14.4
|Lily Hoel, Stanley-Boyd
|15
|214
|14.3
|Kaytlyn Stunkel, Thorp
|10
|133
|13.3
|Gianna Vollrath, Fall Creek
|11
|146
|13.3
|Averie Varsho, Altoona
|13
|153
|11.8
|Makenna Rohrscheib, Regis
|14
|152
|10.9
|Anna Geissler, McDonell
|13
|141
|10.8
|Makayla Steinke, Osseo-Fairchild
|14
|150
|10.7
DUNN-ST. CROIX
|Name
|Games
|Points
|Average
|Lexi Johansen, Spring Valley
|8
|122
|15.3
|McKenna Hurlburt, Durand
|13
|197
|15.2
|Kameri Meredith, Colfax
|14
|188
|13.4
|Rachel Scharlau, Colfax
|14
|182
|13.0
|Morgan Clark, Mondovi
|13
|155
|11.9
|Leah Sabelko, Durand
|10
|114
|11.4
|Ella Poeschel, Mondovi
|15
|169
|11.3
|Hailey Blaskowski, Elk Mound
|13
|143
|11.0
|Sophie Cedarblade, Elk Mound
|11
|117
|10.6
|Tori Blaskowski, Elk Mound
|13
|137
|10.5
|Makiah Schutz, Glenwood City
|9
|94
|10.4
AROUND THE AREA
|Name
|Games
|Points
|Average
|Ziy Conner, Independence
|12
|240
|20.0
|Abby Thompson, Blair-Taylor
|11
|196
|17.8
|Makaylin Christenson, Prairie Farm
|12
|213
|17.8
|Brooke Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe
|12
|201
|16.8
|Maddie Wall, Cameron
|13
|217
|16.7
|Brianna Nelson, Eleva-Strum
|14
|228
|16.3
|Lindsay Steien, Blair-Taylor
|11
|179
|16.3
|Jessica Hagman, New Richmond
|14
|224
|16.0
|Kristen Lawton, Flambeau
|12
|191
|15.9
|Emma Miller, Immanuel
|8
|114
|14.3
|Raemalee Smith, Ladysmith
|13
|175
|13.5
|Camryn Grunewald, Augusta
|12
|149
|12.4
|Gracie Smith, Barron
|12
|144
|12.0
|Kloe Hillestad, Eleva-Strum
|14
|167
|11.9
3-POINT GOAL LEADERS
|Name
|3-pointers
|Camryn Grunewald, Augusta
|43
|Helen Chen, Menomonie
|37
|Abby Thompson, Blair-Taylor
|34
|Emily Egle, Ladysmith
|34
|Maggie Craker, McDonell
|32
|Aaliyah McMillan, Chippewa Falls
|31
|Reanna Hutchinson, Eau Claire North
|29
Note: Boys and girls statistical leaders are compiled by Tim Peterson from box scores published in the Leader-Telegram and other sources. Corrections or additions should be e-mailed to uwpetey@charter.net.