GBB ALTOONA AT ELK MOUND

Altoona's Averie Varsho carries the ball up court against the Elk Mound defense on Monday, Jan. 27, in Elk Mound.

 Photo by Branden Nall

Boys

(Ranked on average; min. 100 points)

(Through Monday)

BIG RIVERS

NameGamesPointsAverage
Dalton Banks, Eau Claire North1226722.3
Caden Boser, Eau Claire Memorial1123621.5
Zac Johnson, River Falls1225321.1
Luke Healy, Hudson1123121.0
Ashton Kallstrom, Eau Claire North1122120.1
Joe Reuter, Chippewa Falls1323117.8
Charlie Neuenschwander, Hudson1118316.6
Nolan Rowe, Rice Lake1015615.6
Payton Rogers-Schmidt, Chippewa Falls1319414.9
Tanner Linduski, Eau Claire Memorial1217514.8
Chad Kron, Eau Claire North1217314.4

WESTERN CLOVERBELT

NameGamesPointsAverage
Mason Poehls, Cadott1120018.2
Isaac Soumis, Thorp1425218.0
Garrett Koxlien, Osseo-Fairchild1526717.8
Keshawn Harris, Altoona1119117.4
JD Bohaty, McDonell1423016.4
Ryan Myhers, Osseo-Fairchild1523015.3
Branton Paulsrud, Regis1116815.3
Ethan Reis, Thorp1420914.9
Brayden Turk, Altoona1115714.3
Lucas Smith, Stanley-Boyd1317313.3

DUNN-ST. CROIX

NameGamesPointsAverage
Owen Schultz, Mondovi1324618.9
Aaron Borgerding, Spring Valley1218915.8
Luke Webb, Spring Valley811113.9
Logan Knudtson, Boyceville1216113.4
Ed Hydukovich, Colfax1418713.4
Gunnar Hurlburt, Durand1215713.1
Caden Berger, Durand1214311.9
Cole Seehaver, Colfax1415611.1
Basil Gilles, Elmwood/Plum City1010310.3
Luke Pelke, Durand1212110.1
Ryan Bohl, Elk Mound1212110.1

AROUND THE AREA

NameGamesPointsAverage
Matthew Marcinske, Birchwood1329822.9
CJ Campbell, New Richmond1226522.1
Peyton Rogers, Ladysmith1328021.5
Ryan Zimmerman, Immanuel1021021.0
Trey Johnson, Birchwood1021021.0
Austin Weis, Cameron815018.8
Ethan Breheim, Alma Center Lincoln1628717.9
Jacob Engstrom, Augusta1424717.6
Kyle Bilodeau, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser1322917.6
Justin Rowekamp, Alma Center Lincoln1625515.9
Kaden Crank, Lake Holcombe1320015.4
Andrew Klobucher, Northwestern1116915.4
Christian Killian, Independence1015215.2
Carter LaLiberty, Barron1015215.2
Kaden Kinney, Lake Holcombe1319715.2

3-POINT GOAL LEADERS

Name3-pointers
Matthew Marcinske, Birchwood50
Jacob Engstrom, Augusta42
Zac Johnson, River Falls40
Ross Roemhild, Baldwin-Woodville38
Branton Paulsrud, Regis37
Davis Barthen, Menomonie36
Justin Rowekamp, Alma Center Lincoln35

Girls

(Ranked on average; min. 90 points)

(Through Monday)

BIG RIVERS

NameGamesPointsAverage
Sydney Brennan, Eau Claire Memorial1118216.5
Kylie Strop, River Falls1422015.7
Aaliyah McMillan, Chippewa Falls1523315.5
Caelan Givens, Chippewa Falls1520813.9
Brynn Olson, Rice Lake1723413.8
Sophia Jonas, Hudson1519412.9
Audrey Hatfield, Hudson1620512.8
Reanna Hutchinson, Eau Claire North1417012.1
Shelby Thornton, Menomonie1618611.6
Helen Chen, Menomonie1617911.2

WESTERN CLOVERBELT

NameGamesPointsAverage
Lauryn Deetz, McDonell1423316.6
Jada Kowalczyk, Cadott1524516.3
Maggie Craker, McDonell1319314.8
Brooke McCune, Osseo-Fairchild1420114.4
Lily Hoel, Stanley-Boyd1521414.3
Kaytlyn Stunkel, Thorp1013313.3
Gianna Vollrath, Fall Creek1114613.3
Averie Varsho, Altoona1315311.8
Makenna Rohrscheib, Regis1415210.9
Anna Geissler, McDonell1314110.8
Makayla Steinke, Osseo-Fairchild1415010.7

DUNN-ST. CROIX

NameGamesPointsAverage
Lexi Johansen, Spring Valley812215.3
McKenna Hurlburt, Durand1319715.2
Kameri Meredith, Colfax1418813.4
Rachel Scharlau, Colfax1418213.0
Morgan Clark, Mondovi1315511.9
Leah Sabelko, Durand1011411.4
Ella Poeschel, Mondovi1516911.3
Hailey Blaskowski, Elk Mound1314311.0
Sophie Cedarblade, Elk Mound1111710.6
Tori Blaskowski, Elk Mound1313710.5
Makiah Schutz, Glenwood City99410.4

AROUND THE AREA

NameGamesPointsAverage
Ziy Conner, Independence1224020.0
Abby Thompson, Blair-Taylor1119617.8
Makaylin Christenson, Prairie Farm1221317.8
Brooke Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe1220116.8
Maddie Wall, Cameron1321716.7
Brianna Nelson, Eleva-Strum1422816.3
Lindsay Steien, Blair-Taylor1117916.3
Jessica Hagman, New Richmond1422416.0
Kristen Lawton, Flambeau1219115.9
Emma Miller, Immanuel811414.3
Raemalee Smith, Ladysmith1317513.5
Camryn Grunewald, Augusta1214912.4
Gracie Smith, Barron1214412.0
Kloe Hillestad, Eleva-Strum1416711.9

3-POINT GOAL LEADERS

Name3-pointers
Camryn Grunewald, Augusta43
Helen Chen, Menomonie37
Abby Thompson, Blair-Taylor34
Emily Egle, Ladysmith34
Maggie Craker, McDonell32
Aaliyah McMillan, Chippewa Falls31
Reanna Hutchinson, Eau Claire North29

Note: Boys and girls statistical leaders are compiled by Tim Peterson from box scores published in the Leader-Telegram and other sources. Corrections or additions should be e-mailed to uwpetey@charter.net.