Boys
Big Rivers
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Hudson
|7-2
|11-3
|River Falls
|6-2
|12-2
|Chippewa Falls
|4-4
|9-5
|Eau Claire North
|4-4
|8-4
|Eau Claire Memorial
|3-4
|9-5
|Menomonie
|3-6
|7-10
|Rice Lake
|1-6
|5-8
Western Cloverbelt
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Fall Creek
|9-0
|14-3
|Stanley-Boyd
|5-1
|5-7
|Altoona
|5-3
|11-4
|McDonell
|5-3
|9-3
|Cadott
|2-6
|3-8
|Regis
|1-3
|3-7
|Thorp
|0-4
|0-6
|Osseo-Fairchild
|0-7
|0-8
Dunn-St. Croix
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Spring Valley
|7-2
|10-3
|Elk Mound
|5-2
|8-7
|Colfax
|5-2
|5-5
|Elmwood/Plum City
|4-4
|6-5
|Mondovi
|4-4
|7-7
|Durand
|2-2
|6-2
|Glenwood City
|1-6
|2-9
|Boyceville
|0-6
|1-13
Dairyland Large
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Blair-Taylor
|7-0
|13-1
|Melrose-Mindoro
|5-1
|7-3
|Eleva-Strum
|5-3
|5-5
|Whitehall
|4-4
|8-6
|Cochrane-Fountain City
|1-7
|3-11
|Augusta
|0-7
|3-12
Dairyland Small
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Immanuel Lutheran
|4-0
|7-2
|Gilmanton
|3-1
|7-5
|Alma/Pepin
|3-2
|4-9
|Independence
|0-3
|1-8
|Alma Center Lincoln
|0-4
|1-8
Heart O' North
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Cameron
|8-0
|12-1
|Northwestern
|9-2
|11-6
|St. Croix Falls
|7-4
|9-5
|Cumberland
|7-5
|7-5
|Ladysmith
|6-6
|7-7
|Barron
|6-6
|6-6
|Bloomer
|4-4
|4-4
|Spooner
|3-4
|3-5
|Hayward
|1-9
|1-11
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|0-11
|0-11
East Lakeland
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Bruce
|6-0
|9-0
|Lake Holcombe
|4-2
|7-6
|Flambeau
|5-3
|6-6
|New Auburn
|4-3
|7-5
|Birchwood
|3-4
|4-6
|Cornell
|2-6
|2-11
|Winter
|1-7
|1-8
Middle Border
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|St. Croix Central
|8-0
|12-2
|New Richmond
|7-2
|7-6
|Somerset
|7-3
|14-5
|Prescott
|4-2
|7-4
|Ellsworth
|4-4
|5-7
|Baldwin-Woodville
|2-5
|4-8
|Amery
|1-8
|2-9
|Osceola
|0-9
|1-12
Girls
Big Rivers
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Hudson
|10-0
|15-0
|Eau Claire North
|6-3
|9-5
|Rice Lake
|5-4
|10-7
|Menomonie
|4-5
|7-6
|Eau Claire Memorial
|4-5
|6-8
|River Falls
|3-6
|3-11
|Chippewa Falls
|0-9
|0-15
Western Cloverbelt
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Osseo-Fairchild
|7-0
|8-0
|Fall Creek
|5-1
|8-2
|McDonell
|4-2
|6-3
|Cadott
|3-4
|6-4
|Regis
|3-4
|8-7
|Stanley-Boyd
|2-5
|5-7
|Thorp
|1-4
|2-4
|Altoona
|1-6
|5-9
Dunn-St. Croix
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Colfax
|10-1
|10-3
|Durand
|9-2
|11-4
|Elk Mound
|8-3
|8-6
|Mondovi
|7-3
|7-4
|Glenwood City
|4-6
|5-11
|Elmwood/Plum City
|2-7
|4-9
|Spring Valley
|1-10
|1-13
|Boyceville
|0-9
|2-11
Dairyland Large
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Blair-Taylor
|10-1
|13-2
|Cochrane-Fountain City
|8-2
|9-4
|Whitehall
|7-5
|12-6
|Melrose-Mindoro
|6-4
|7-6
|Eleva-Strum
|5-7
|5-7
|Augusta
|1-10
|2-14
Dairyland Small
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Alma Center Lincoln
|9-2
|12-2
|Independence
|8-4
|13-5
|Immanuel Lutheran
|3-7
|3-7
|Gilmanton
|2-10
|5-13
|Alma/Pepin
|0-7
|0-10
Heart O' North
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|St. Croix Falls
|9-1
|13-1
|Northwestern
|9-1
|10-2
|Barron
|10-2
|12-2
|Ladysmith
|8-4
|8-7
|Bloomer
|6-6
|6-6
|Hayward
|5-8
|6-9
|Cameron
|4-5
|5-8
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|4-10
|5-10
|Cumberland
|2-9
|4-9
|Spooner
|0-11
|0-12
East Lakeland
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Flambeau
|10-0
|11-5
|Lake Holcombe
|6-3
|6-6
|Winter
|6-4
|8-6
|New Auburn
|4-5
|5-9
|Bruce
|2-5
|3-6
|Cornell
|1-7
|2-10
|Birchwood
|0-5
|0-7
Middle Border
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Prescott
|10-0
|13-2
|New Richmond
|9-2
|11-3
|Baldwin-Woodville
|6-3
|9-5
|Somerset
|6-4
|9-7
|Ellsworth
|6-5
|8-6
|Osceola
|3-8
|6-9
|Amery
|2-8
|3-8
|St. Croix Central
|0-12
|1-12