Fall Creek Altoona boys basketball

Fall Creek's Cameron Martzke shoots over Altoona's Evan Moss during a boys basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 21 in Altoona.

 Photo by Branden Nall

Boys

Big Rivers

TeamConferenceOverall
Hudson7-211-3
River Falls6-212-2
Chippewa Falls4-49-5
Eau Claire North4-48-4
Eau Claire Memorial3-49-5
Menomonie3-67-10
Rice Lake1-65-8

Western Cloverbelt

TeamConferenceOverall
Fall Creek9-014-3
Stanley-Boyd5-15-7
Altoona5-311-4
McDonell5-39-3
Cadott2-63-8
Regis1-33-7
Thorp0-40-6
Osseo-Fairchild0-70-8

Dunn-St. Croix

TeamConferenceOverall
Spring Valley7-210-3
Elk Mound5-28-7
Colfax5-25-5
Elmwood/Plum City4-46-5
Mondovi4-47-7
Durand2-26-2
Glenwood City1-62-9
Boyceville0-61-13

Dairyland Large

TeamConferenceOverall
Blair-Taylor7-013-1
Melrose-Mindoro5-17-3
Eleva-Strum5-35-5
Whitehall4-48-6
Cochrane-Fountain City1-73-11
Augusta0-73-12

Dairyland Small

TeamConferenceOverall
Immanuel Lutheran4-07-2
Gilmanton3-17-5
Alma/Pepin3-24-9
Independence0-31-8
Alma Center Lincoln0-41-8

Heart O' North

TeamConferenceOverall
Cameron8-012-1
Northwestern9-211-6
St. Croix Falls7-49-5
Cumberland7-57-5
Ladysmith6-67-7
Barron6-66-6
Bloomer4-44-4
Spooner3-43-5
Hayward1-91-11
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser0-110-11

East Lakeland

TeamConferenceOverall
Bruce6-09-0
Lake Holcombe4-27-6
Flambeau5-36-6
New Auburn4-37-5
Birchwood3-44-6
Cornell2-62-11
Winter1-71-8

Middle Border

TeamConferenceOverall
St. Croix Central8-012-2
New Richmond7-27-6
Somerset7-314-5
Prescott4-27-4
Ellsworth4-45-7
Baldwin-Woodville2-54-8
Amery1-82-9
Osceola0-91-12

Girls

Big Rivers

TeamConferenceOverall
Hudson10-015-0
Eau Claire North6-39-5
Rice Lake5-410-7
Menomonie4-57-6
Eau Claire Memorial4-56-8
River Falls3-63-11
Chippewa Falls0-90-15

Western Cloverbelt

TeamConferenceOverall
Osseo-Fairchild7-08-0
Fall Creek5-18-2
McDonell4-26-3
Cadott3-46-4
Regis3-48-7
Stanley-Boyd2-55-7
Thorp1-42-4
Altoona1-65-9

Dunn-St. Croix

TeamConferenceOverall
Colfax10-110-3
Durand9-211-4
Elk Mound8-38-6
Mondovi7-37-4
Glenwood City4-65-11
Elmwood/Plum City2-74-9
Spring Valley1-101-13
Boyceville0-92-11

Dairyland Large

TeamConferenceOverall
Blair-Taylor10-113-2
Cochrane-Fountain City8-29-4
Whitehall7-512-6
Melrose-Mindoro6-47-6
Eleva-Strum5-75-7
Augusta1-102-14

Dairyland Small

TeamConferenceOverall
Alma Center Lincoln9-212-2
Independence8-413-5
Immanuel Lutheran3-73-7
Gilmanton2-105-13
Alma/Pepin0-70-10

Heart O' North

TeamConferenceOverall
St. Croix Falls9-113-1
Northwestern9-110-2
Barron10-212-2
Ladysmith8-48-7
Bloomer6-66-6
Hayward5-86-9
Cameron4-55-8
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser4-105-10
Cumberland2-94-9
Spooner0-110-12

East Lakeland

TeamConferenceOverall
Flambeau10-011-5
Lake Holcombe6-36-6
Winter6-48-6
New Auburn4-55-9
Bruce2-53-6
Cornell1-72-10
Birchwood0-50-7

Middle Border

TeamConferenceOverall
Prescott10-013-2
New Richmond9-211-3
Baldwin-Woodville6-39-5
Somerset6-49-7
Ellsworth6-58-6
Osceola3-86-9
Amery2-83-8
St. Croix Central0-121-12