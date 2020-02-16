Osseo-Fairchild Altoona girls basketball

Osseo-Fairchild's Madison Hugdahl prepares for a shot while splitting the defense of Altoona's Dru Nicolet, left, and Kennedy Trippler on Friday in Osseo.

 Photo by Branden Nall

Boys

Big Rivers

TeamConferenceOverall
Chippewa Falls8-113-4
Eau Claire North7-214-4
River Falls6-214-4
Hudson6-412-5
Eau Claire Memorial4-67-12
Menomonie2-88-11
Rice Lake0-101-18

Western Cloverbelt

TeamConferenceOverall
Altoona11-113-3
Thorp9-313-5
McDonell8-413-5
Regis8-414-5
Fall Creek5-79-9
Osseo-Fairchild3-97-12
Stanley-Boyd2-103-16
Cadott2-106-11

Dunn-St. Croix

TeamConferenceOverall
Durand9-213-5
Colfax8-311-8
Elk Mound8-310-8
Spring Valley8-314-4
Mondovi6-511-8
Boyceville3-84-13
Elmwood/Plum City2-96-13
Glenwood City0-110-18

Dairyland Large

TeamConferenceOverall
Alma Center Lincoln10-215-4
Whitehall8-312-6
Melrose-Mindoro7-47-11
Eleva-Strum6-66-13
Augusta5-78-11
Cochrane-Fountain City2-104-15

Dairyland Small

TeamConferenceOverall
Blair-Taylor11-017-2
Immanuel Lutheran9-311-4
Independence3-85-13
Gilmanton2-96-11
Allma/Pepin0-112-15

Heart O'North

TeamConferenceOverall
Cameron12-314-4
Cumberland10-412-6
Northwestern10-413-6
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser7-710-8
Ladysmith7-711-9
Bloomer7-710-8
Hayward5-88-10
Barron4-106-13
Spooner1-134-15

East Lakeland

TeamConferenceOverall
Birchwood11-115-3
Lake Holcombe9-314-7
New Auburn8-411-6
Bruce6-510-9
Flambeau5-67-11
Winter2-104-16
Cornell0-121-18

Middle Border

TeamConferenceOverall
New Richmond10-116-2
Prescott10-115-6
Somerset7-412-7
St. Croix Central7-414-5
Baldwin-Woodville6-511-8
Ellsworth3-87-12
Osceola1-102-15
Amery0-110-19

Girls

Big Rivers

TeamConferenceOverall
River Falls11-018-2
Hudson9-215-5
Eau Claire Memorial6-512-8
Chippewa Falls6-512-9
Menomonie4-88-12
Eau Claire North2-93-17
Rice Lake1-106-15

Western Cloverbelt

TeamConferenceOverall
Osseo-Fairchild12-217-4
Fall Creek10-413-7
McDonell10-413-8
Stanley-Boyd8-613-8
Cadott6-811-9
Thorp4-95-12
Altoona4-95-15
Regis1-132-18

Dunn-St. Croix

TeamConferenceOverall
Colfax13-018-2
Elk Mound10-315-5
Durand9-412-8
Mondovi7-59-11
Elmwood/Plum City5-811-10
Boyceville4-97-13
Glenwood City2-104-14
Spring Valley1-122-17

Dairyland Large

TeamConferenceOverall
Melrose-Mindoro14-019-1
Eleva-Strum12-215-6
Cochrane-Fountain City8-69-11
Alma Center Lincoln7-612-8
Augusta4-106-15
Whitehall3-105-14

Dairyland Small

TeamConferenceOverall
Blair-Taylor9-314-5
Immanuel Lutheran6-511-6
Gilmanton5-98-12
Independence5-910-12
Alma/Pepin0-131-16

Heart O'North

TeamConferenceOverall
Northwestern13-117-3
Bloomer13-217-4
Ladysmith11-316-4
Barron8-610-10
Cameron8-79-10
Hayward6-76-12
Cumberland3-104-14
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser1-133-17
Spooner0-141-18

East Lakeland

TeamConferenceOverall
Flambeau10-111-9
Bruce8-411-9
Lake Holcombe7-59-10
New Auburn6-58-12
Birchwood5-75-14
Cornell5-76-15
Winter0-121-19

Middle Border

TeamConferenceOverall
Prescott12-017-3
New Richmond10-216-4
Amery9-414-6
Somerset6-79-11
Ellsworth5-88-12
Osceola3-87-12
Baldwin-Woodville3-95-14
St. Croix Central1-111-19