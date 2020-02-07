Charlie Herrick was just messing around with his Bloomer Blackhawks teammates when his head coach Greg Van Grunsven walked into the gym with some news.
The Blackhawks normally play in a gym with a capacity of 900 people, so when Van Grunsven told him that Bloomer was going to play Stanley-Boyd at the Target Center this season, Herrick said he couldn’t believe it.
“At first I kind of thought he was joking with us,” Herrick said. “I’m not sure what he was trying to pull, I just thought it was some sort of joke, because it just seemed unrealistic, but when we found out it was real we got really happy.”
Just 29 miles away at Stanley-Boyd, Carsen Hause had the same reaction when his coach and father, Tom, told him the Orioles were going to play in Minnesota.
“I was pretty psyched up,” Hause said. “I was extremely happy and so thankful we’re getting to play at such a big place like that.”
After years of trying to make this trip happen by both coaches, everything is set for the Blackhawks and Orioles to make the drive to Minneapolis Saturday for a 2:15 p.m. tip off at the Target Center.
For Van Grunsven, this has been a journey he’s been hoping for since his days coaching at Eau Claire Memorial, when he first looked into the Timberwolves allowing high school students to play games at the Target Center. He tried for years to make it happen, but each time there was some reason it fell through.
At the same time, Tom was trying to get his Orioles to Minneapolis in 2017, but a terrible snowstorm snowed in the team, forcing them to miss out on the opportunity.
Three years later, the pair has finally made it happen.
“I think any time you can get a different experience in a different venue, I think it’s really powerful,” Van Grunsven said. “I think it’s something they’ll always remember.”
It’ll certainly take some adjusting for the boys. Hause said the biggest gym he’s ever played in is Johnson Fieldhouse, where UW-Stout plays, and he’s expecting some nerves in the almost 20,000-person arena.
“I think there definitely will be some pre-game jitters, playing at a place like that is just outstanding," he said. "I still can’t even believe we get to play there."
Aside from the size, the biggest difference for the boys will likely be adjusting to the distant backdrop behind the backboard. Normally in high school gyms players get used to the short distance between the wall and the net, but at the Target Center, that distance is quite far.
“It is a drastic difference, but once we get a couple shots up, I think we’ll figure it out," Herrick said.
After the game the boys will have a few hours to check out Minneapolis before they return to the Target Center to watch the Timberwolves take on the Clippers.
For Hause, it will be his first-ever NBA game. It's a pretty good one to go to, too, with a star-studded opponent coming to town. Both coaches said they were thrilled to see the Clippers on the schedule when they picked the date.
“Talk about hitting the jackpot when you talk about games you get to see,” Van Grunsven said. “When you think of the Clippers and Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, that’s one of the marquee games the Timberwolves will have over the course of the year.”
Now all that’s left is a few hour drive and some pregame warmups before the big game.
“We’re going to remember this and tell our children and grandchildren about this,” Hause said.