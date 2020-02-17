Boys
Division 1
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1. Madison La Follette (8)
|18-0
|80
|1
|2. Brookfield Central
|18-1
|72
|2
|3. Arrowhead
|17-1
|58
|4
|4. Hamilton
|16-3
|52
|3
|5. Milwaukee King
|17-0
|49
|5
|6. Kimberly
|17-2
|38
|6
|T7. Neenah
|16-2
|31
|7
|T7. Racine Case
|16-3
|31
|8
|9. Brookfield East
|16-3
|19
|9
|10. Madison East
|14-4
|4
|NR
Others receiving votes: Chippewa Falls 3, Eau Claire North 1, Sun Prairie 1, Waunakee 1.
Division 2
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1, Onalaska (8)
|18-1
|80
|1
|2. La Crosse Central
|15-4
|71
|2
|3. Seymour
|16-1
|62
|4
|4. Nicolet
|16-3
|59
|5
|5. New Richmond
|16-2
|40
|8
|6. Stoughton
|16-3
|36
|3
|7. Hortonville
|16-4
|27
|6
|8. Grafton
|15-4
|15
|NR
|9. Milwaukee Lutheran
|15-3
|11
|NR
|10. New Berlin Eisenhower
|14-5
|10
|7
Others receiving votes: River Falls 8, Monroe 7, Whitefish Bay 6, Reedsburg Area 4, Plymouth 2, Wisconsin Lutheran 1, Elkhorn Area 1.
Division 3
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1. Racine St. Catherine's (8)
|19-0
|80
|1
|2. East Troy
|17-1
|70
|2
|3. Dominican
|17-2
|64
|3
|4. Wisconsin Dells
|18-1
|53
|4
|5. Wrightstown
|18-1
|47
|5
|6. Oostburg
|16-2
|39
|6
|7. St. John's NW Military Academy
|15-3
|34
|7
|8. Lake Mills
|16-3
|22
|8
|9. Lake Country Lutheran
|16-3
|14
|9
|T10. Freedom
|16-2
|5
|NR
|T10. Sheboygan Falls
|15-4
|5
|NR
Others receiving votes: Martin Luther 4, Prescott 2, Appleton Xavier 1.
Division 4
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1. Cuba City (7)
|19-0
|79
|1
|2. Stratford (1)
|18-0
|71
|2
|3. Iola-Scandinavia
|18-0
|62
|3
|4. Lourdes Academy
|18-1
|55
|4
|5. Darlington
|18-1
|45
|5
|6. Milwaukee Academy of Science
|15-3
|37
|6
|T7. Auburndale
|17-2
|31
|8
|T7. Roncalli
|16-3
|31
|7
|9. Neillsville
|16-2
|15
|9
|T10. Shiocton
|16-3
|5
|10
|T10. Brookfield Academy
|13-6
|5
|NR
Others receiving votes: Fennimore 2, Coleman 1, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 1.
Division 5
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1. Sheboygam Area Lutheran (8)
|19-1
|80
|1
|2. Bangor
|18-0
|72
|2
|3. Blair-Taylor
|17-2
|59
|4
|4. Monticello
|19-1
|54
|6
|5. Randolph
|18-1
|51
|3
|6. Almond-Bancroft
|18-2
|39
|7
|7. Rib Lake
|16-3
|34
|5
|8. Wauzeka-Steuben
|16-3
|25
|9
|9. Alma Center Lincoln
|15-4
|11
|10
|10. Thorp
|13-5
|6
|NR
Others receiving votes: Hilbert 4, McDonell 3, Hustisford 2.
Girls
Division 1
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1. Middleton (6)
|19-1
|78
|2
|2. Bay Port (1)
|20-1
|68
|1
|3, Madison Memorial (1)
|18-1
|65
|3
|4. Germantown
|18-2
|58
|4
|5. Mukwonago
|18-2
|48
|6
|6. Divine Savior
|17-3
|40
|7
|T7. Appleton East
|17-3
|29
|5
|T7. Kimberly
|16-4
|29
|9
|T9. Kettle Moraine
|16-5
|9
|8
|T9. Oconomowoc
|16-4
|9
|10
Others receiving votes: West Bend West 6, Milwaukee King 1.
Division 2
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1. Hortonville (7)
|20-1
|79
|1
|2. Beaver Dam (1)
|18-3
|73
|2
|3. Pius XI
|17-3
|61
|4
|4. River Falls
|18-2
|51
|6
|5. DeForest
|18-3
|50
|3
|6. Onalaska
|17-4
|34
|7
|7. West De Pere
|17-3
|29
|8
|8. South Milwaukee
|18-3
|25
|9
|9. New Berlin Eisenhower
|15-6
|17
|10
|10. Pewaukee
|16-5
|8
|5
Others receiving votes: Oregon 5, Pulaski 4, Union Grove 2, Notre Dame 1, Milwaukee School of Languages 1.
Division 3
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1. Platteville (8)
|20-0
|80
|1
|2. Lake Mills
|20-1
|67
|2
|3. Wrightstown
|18-2
|63
|3
|4. Freedom
|19-2
|55
|4
|5. Kewaunee
|19-1
|46
|5
|6. Marshall
|16-4
|32
|6
|7. Wittenberg-Birnamwood
|19-1
|28
|7
|8. Waupun
|19-2
|23
|9
|9. St. Croix Falls
|20-0
|21
|10
|10. Valders
|19-2
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Prairie du Chien 6, Arcadia 6, Prescott 4.
Division 4
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1. Aquinas (7)
|19-1
|79
|1
|2. Racine Lutheran (1)
|20-0
|72
|2
|3. Melrose-Mindoro
|19-1
|64
|4
|4. Colfax
|18-2
|54
|5
|5. Howards Grove
|19-1
|47
|3
|6. Mishicot
|17-3
|38
|7
|7. Bonduel
|19-2
|28
|6
|8. Neillsville
|18-2
|24
|8
|9. Mineral Point
|18-3
|20
|10
|10. Cuba City
|16-4
|5
|NR
Others receiving votes: Crandon 4, Brookfield Academy 3, Osseo-Fairchild 2.
Division 5
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1. Black Hawk (8)
|18-0
|80
|1
|2. Clear Lake
|19-0
|70
|2
|3. Bangor
|19-1
|61
|3
|4. Fall River
|20-1
|57
|5
|5. Oneida Nation
|20-0
|47
|6
|6. River Ridge
|19-2
|41
|4
|7. Shullsburg
|18-3
|31
|8
|8. Prairie Farm
|15-2
|21
|9
|9. Randolph
|17-4
|15
|10
|10. Newman Catholic
|17-4
|11
|7
Others receiving votes: Cashton 4, Blair-Taylor 1, Hurley 1.