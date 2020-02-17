20191205_CON_BRANAL_BBB THORP AT ALTOONA-20

Thorp's Aidan Reis works against Altoona's Keshawn Harris on Dec. 5 in Altoona.

 Photo by Branden Nall

Boys

Division 1

TeamRecordPointsLast Week
1. Madison La Follette (8)18-0801
2. Brookfield Central18-1722
3. Arrowhead17-1584
4. Hamilton16-3523
5. Milwaukee King17-0495
6. Kimberly17-2386
T7. Neenah16-2317
T7. Racine Case16-3318
9. Brookfield East16-3199
10. Madison East14-44NR

Others receiving votes: Chippewa Falls 3, Eau Claire North 1, Sun Prairie 1, Waunakee 1.

Division 2

TeamRecordPointsLast Week
1, Onalaska (8)18-1801
2. La Crosse Central15-4712
3. Seymour16-1624
4. Nicolet16-3595
5. New Richmond16-2408
6. Stoughton16-3363
7. Hortonville16-4276
8. Grafton15-415NR
9. Milwaukee Lutheran15-311NR
10. New Berlin Eisenhower14-5107

Others receiving votes: River Falls 8, Monroe 7, Whitefish Bay 6, Reedsburg Area 4, Plymouth 2, Wisconsin Lutheran 1, Elkhorn Area 1.

Division 3

TeamRecordPointsLast Week
1. Racine St. Catherine's (8)19-0801
2. East Troy17-1702
3. Dominican17-2643
4. Wisconsin Dells18-1534
5. Wrightstown18-1475
6. Oostburg16-2396
7. St. John's NW Military Academy15-3347
8. Lake Mills16-3228
9. Lake Country Lutheran16-3149
T10. Freedom16-25NR
T10. Sheboygan Falls15-45NR

Others receiving votes: Martin Luther 4, Prescott 2, Appleton Xavier 1.

Division 4

TeamRecordPointsLast Week
1. Cuba City (7)19-0791
2. Stratford (1)18-0712
3. Iola-Scandinavia18-0623
4. Lourdes Academy18-1554
5. Darlington18-1455
6. Milwaukee Academy of Science15-3376
T7. Auburndale17-2318
T7. Roncalli16-3317
9. Neillsville16-2159
T10. Shiocton16-3510
T10. Brookfield Academy13-65NR

Others receiving votes: Fennimore 2, Coleman 1, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 1.

Division 5

TeamRecordPointsLast Week
1. Sheboygam Area Lutheran (8)19-1801
2. Bangor18-0722
3. Blair-Taylor17-2594
4. Monticello19-1546
5. Randolph18-1513
6. Almond-Bancroft18-2397
7. Rib Lake16-3345
8. Wauzeka-Steuben16-3259
9. Alma Center Lincoln15-41110
10. Thorp13-56NR

Others receiving votes: Hilbert 4, McDonell 3, Hustisford 2.

Girls

Division 1

TeamRecordPointsLast Week
1. Middleton (6)19-1782
2. Bay Port (1)20-1681
3, Madison Memorial (1)18-1653
4. Germantown18-2584
5. Mukwonago18-2486
6. Divine Savior17-3407
T7. Appleton East17-3295
T7. Kimberly16-4299
T9. Kettle Moraine16-598
T9. Oconomowoc16-4910

Others receiving votes: West Bend West 6, Milwaukee King 1.

Division 2

TeamRecordPointsLast Week
1. Hortonville (7)20-1791
2. Beaver Dam (1)18-3732
3. Pius XI17-3614
4. River Falls18-2516
5. DeForest18-3503
6. Onalaska17-4347
7. West De Pere17-3298
8. South Milwaukee18-3259
9. New Berlin Eisenhower15-61710
10. Pewaukee16-585

Others receiving votes: Oregon 5, Pulaski 4, Union Grove 2, Notre Dame 1, Milwaukee School of Languages 1.

Division 3

TeamRecordPointsLast Week
1. Platteville (8)20-0801
2. Lake Mills20-1672
3. Wrightstown18-2633
4. Freedom19-2554
5. Kewaunee19-1465
6. Marshall16-4326
7. Wittenberg-Birnamwood19-1287
8. Waupun19-2239
9. St. Croix Falls20-02110
10. Valders19-29NR

Others receiving votes: Prairie du Chien 6, Arcadia 6, Prescott 4.

Division 4

TeamRecordPointsLast Week
1. Aquinas (7)19-1791
2. Racine Lutheran (1)20-0722
3. Melrose-Mindoro19-1644
4. Colfax18-2545
5. Howards Grove19-1473
6. Mishicot17-3387
7. Bonduel19-2286
8. Neillsville18-2248
9. Mineral Point18-32010
10. Cuba City16-45NR

Others receiving votes: Crandon 4, Brookfield Academy 3, Osseo-Fairchild 2.

Division 5

TeamRecordPointsLast Week
1. Black Hawk (8)18-0801
2. Clear Lake19-0702
3. Bangor19-1613
4. Fall River20-1575
5. Oneida Nation20-0476
6. River Ridge19-2414
7. Shullsburg18-3318
8. Prairie Farm15-2219
9. Randolph17-41510
10. Newman Catholic17-4117

Others receiving votes: Cashton 4, Blair-Taylor 1, Hurley 1.