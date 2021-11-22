This winter brings an excellent opportunity for new players to solidify themselves among the best the Chippewa Valley has to offer. The entirety of last year’s Leader-Telegram All-Northwest first team has graduated. Only two players remain from the top three All-Northwest squads, and only five of the 25 who secured a selection to one of the five teams return.
That doesn’t mean the area is lacking in talent. There are plenty of players who have what it takes to propel their programs forward. Here are a handful of the most proven student-athletes you should be keeping an eye on this winter:
Will Boser, LJ Wells & Mekhi Shaw, sr., Eau Claire Memorial: The Old Abes have a Big 3 this winter. Boser, a Concordia-St. Paul commit, led the Leader-Telegram’s coverage area with 74 total 3-pointers last season. He averaged 20.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3 assists per game for the Old Abes. Wells burst onto the scene and forced his way into the starting lineup with a 40-point performance against Chippewa Falls. He scored in double digits every game the rest of the way including a 20-point, 20-rebound showing against Tomah. And don’t forget about Mekhi Shaw, who picked up Division I interest before suffering an injury that kept him out for the entirety of last season. He averaged 9.3 points and 3 rebounds as a sophomore.
Tyler Bowman, sr., Spring Valley: Bowman was the Dunn-St. Croix player of the year after helping the Cardinals secure a conference title. He averaged 15.1 points and 5.5 rebounds to earn an All-Northwest third team selection. He memorably hit a buzzer beater last season on a pull-up 3-pointer against Elk Mound.
Jarod Falkner, jr., Mondovi: Falkner averaged 13.9 points, 7 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.7 assists per game last winter for the Buffaloes, who finished third in the Dunn-St. Croix. He was an All-Northwest special mention as a sophomore, joining Brady Ingersoll and Tyler Orr as the only three second-year players to make one of the teams or earn a special mention.
Noah Feddersen, sr., Menomonie: Feddersen is set to head to North Dakota State next year, becoming the first Mustang basketball player to reach the Division I ranks in years. Before he goes, the 6-foot-9 big is expected to get a chance to take on more ball-handling duties with the Mustangs. He averaged 13 points and 6.5 rebounds as a junior.
Carsen Hause, sr., Stanley-Boyd: Hause, the lone All-Cloverbelt first team selection returning this winter averaged 12.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and a steal per game last season. Typically put on the opponent’s top offensive threat, he was an All-Northwest special mention as a junior.
Brady Ingersoll, jr., Ladysmith: Ingersoll averaged 21.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game as a sophomore for the Lumberjacks, earning him a WBCA honorable mention all-state selection as well as a spot on the All-Heart O’ North first team and All-Northwest fourth team.
Harley Opachan, sr., Flambeau: The top returner from last year’s Lakeland East, Opachan was a first team all-conference pick after finishing second in the league with 19.4 points per game and third with 8.9 rebounds per game. The lone remaining member of last year’s Lakeland East first team, he was an All-Northwest special mention.
Tyler Orr, jr., Rice Lake: Orr averaged 16.4 points per game and made a total 68 3-pointers as a sophomore in helping his Warriors reach the Division 2 sectional finals. He made 40.9% of his shots last year and 38.7% from deep with two years still to improve at the prep level.
Bo Vollrath, soph., Fall Creek: Vollrath made a strong first impression last winter with the Western Cloverbelt champion Crickets. He averaged 11.6 points and was second on Fall Creek with 6.1 rebounds per game, securing the youthful big man an all-conference honorable mention nod as a freshman. He’ll take on a bigger role following the graduations of Jayden Fitch, Luke Olson and Teigan Ploeckelman.
Luke Webb, sr., Elmwood/Plum City: Webb led the Dunn-St. Croix in scoring last year with 15.4 points per game and was second in rebounds per game with 9.2. That helped him secure an All-Northwest fifth team selection.