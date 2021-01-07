ALTOONA — There weren’t many chances to catch your breath Thursday night in the Roundhouse. And that’s just how the Railroaders like it.
Altoona boys basketball pushed the pace, riding a 24-5 run late in the first half, in a 59-50 win against Western Cloverbelt rival McDonell Thursday night in Altoona.
“That’s one of the keys in how successful we’re going to be, our tempo,” Altoona coach Paul Henrichs said. “We preach that nonstop, tempo, tempo, tempo. If we can get stops on the defensive end and rebound – that’s where we’ve been struggling in our close games – if we get the rebounds and we can outlet, we like to score.”
Those factors were clicking when the Railroaders were at their best Thursday. Sometimes they didn’t even need a pass, like when Marsten Salsbury-Parks forced a turnover and took it himself coast-to-coast for a bucket. Altoona started the run by going up 13-12, and finished up 35-17 before a pair of McDonell buckets at the end of the first frame.
“Our press has been a big part of our success so far,” Altoona senior Brayden Turk said. “Trapping people and making them turn the ball over so we can get out and run and get easy layups.”
Altoona, last year’s Western Cloverbelt champion, has now won seven of its last eight games after starting the season 1-1. The Rails are riding a three-game winning streak in conference play after falling in their Western Cloverbelt opener to Fall Creek.
That record is especially impressive considering the circumstances.
The Railroaders are playing without last year’s Western Cloverbelt player of the year, Keshawn Harris, after he suffered a torn ACL in the offseason.
Yet another transition Altoona has to deal with. Luckily for the Rails, that’s a situation they can handle.
“Honestly, I think we’re still not used to it,” Turk said. “He’s obviously player of the year, best player around here in my opinion. He can really do it all, so without him it’s a lot harder. But so far guys are stepping up and we’re getting wins.”
It’s been a balanced effort to make up for that lost production. As Henrichs put it, “We’ve got a whole team full of scorers.”
On Thursday, it was often Turk hitting the impact baskets. He finished with a game-high 20 points, and did well to stop McDonell momentum whenever the Macks looked to get within striking distance.
“It was getting close and we just wanted to put it away,” Turk said. “So we just started going to the hole and hitting our shots.”
McDonell opened the second half with three baskets, continuing an 11-0 run it started following Altoona’s momentous swing, but Altoona responded with eight straight points to stifle the charge. When McDonell got within 10 with just under 10 minutes remaining in the game, Turk nailed a 3-pointer from the corner to add to the cushion.
McDonell got within seven with under three minutes to go before Turk hit inside, followed by Blend Sabani taking a charge on the other end. The defense clamped down from there, only allowing one more Mack basket in the final two and a half minutes.
“They hit big shots,” McDonell coach Adam Schilling said. “Turk played an excellent game. Every time they kind of needed a basket he would get a free throw or he would break us down and go up the court. You’ve got to give them credit. They’re a very good team.”
McDonell, now 1-3 in the Western Cloverbelt, led four times in the early stages of the game before Altoona pulled ahead. Jake Siegenthaler scored 14 points and Logan Hughes added 13 for a group looking to start a new state tournament streak following last year’s coronavirus-enduced cancellations.
“They are a tough team to play from behind against,” Schilling said. “Right away they got out on us. ... But I liked the way we played in the second half. We battled and stuck in there.”
Altoona 59, McDonell 50
McDonell (4-3, 1-3): Eddie Mittermeyer 7, Logan Hughes 13, Max Hauser 3, Jake Siegenthaler 14, Tanner Opsal 9, Joe Janus 4.
Altoona (8-2, 3-1): Raekwon Cole 2, Evan Moss 12, Brayden Turk 20, Evan Peterson 10, Blend Sabani 7, Marsten Salsbury-Parks 4, Dylan Bauer 4.
3-point goals: McDonell (Mittermeyer, Siegenthaler 2), Altoona 6 (Moss, Turk 3, Peterson 2).
Halftime: Altoona 35-21.