Altoona boys basketball coach Paul Henrichs expects no nights off with the Railroaders’ move to the Middle Border. And that’s not a bad thing.
“With us moving up to a bigger conference here enrollment-wise, I think it’s going to be a great challenge for our athletes,” Henrichs said. “Having to step up and play to the top level every night is something that is exciting for me as a coach, trying to get these kids motivated to play hard and not see those small schools on your schedule, which we’ve had over the past years here.”
The Rails are set to begin their first campaign in the Middle Border after making the shift from the Western Cloverbelt. Once the largest school in its conference by a large margin, Altoona now finds itself toward the bottom in terms of students. That doesn’t mean a conference title is out of the picture, though.
Last year gave the squad a glimpse of its future, getting the chance to play now-conference foes Prescott and Ellsworth once each and Somerset in both the regular season and playoffs. Altoona won all four of those matchups.
“For us to be able to see some of these teams last year kind of put them on the map for me as a coach,” Henrichs said. “Being able to play Ellsworth and to play Somerset in that tournament run when we got shuffled around, with the WIAA moving things around, really helped us.”
The Rails had a rather balanced offense last year with three players in double-digits, but the top two producers from that group have graduated. There’s now more pressure on Evan Peterson following the departures of Brayden Turk and Evan Moss. Peterson averaged 13 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game. Also returning is Marsten Salsbury, who finished fourth on the team in scoring with 7.3 points per game last winter in addition to 3.6 boards, 2.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game.
“Playing these Middle Border schools, you are going to see some top-notch athletes,” Henrichs said. “I think the top level of athletes were going to see are better than what we’d see in the Cloverbelt. ... We’re going to put a lot of emphasis on Evan Peterson, who is back for his senior year, trying to find ways that he can help us out and make his teammates better off of him.”
That advancement started in the weight room in the offseason for both Peterson and the rest of his teammates. They’ll need to be strong to hang with the best in the Middle Border.
The defending champion of the league is St. Croix Central, which went undefeated at 14-0 before a postseason journey to the Division 3 state semifinals. All-Middle Border player of the year Gabe Siler has graduated, but second team all-conference pick Colin Hackbarth is back to lead the returners. He averaged 12.6 points and 3.4 assists per game. Carson Hinzman, one of the top offensive linemen in the country on the gridiron, averaged 7.4 rebounds per game last year to lead the squad.
“To me, they’ve got to be the top notch,” Henrichs said. “In order to take someone down I think you’ve got to beat the top. The way they ran through the conference last year, with the guys that are coming back, I think they are the team to beat.”
Also among the favorites is Prescott, powered by Jordan Mamlov. A first team all-conference selection as just a sophomore, he averaged 21.9 points and 3.4 assists per game. He led the Cardinals in both categories.
“With just having him on the court, he single-handedly was a chore to stop,” Henrichs said.
Baldwin-Woodville has the returning experience to compete for a spot in the top half of the league as well. The Blackhawks return four of their starters, including Keegan Ofstie and Cam Thompson. Ofstie averaged 9.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, while Thompson put up 10 points and 2.8 rebounds. Rounding out the top returners from a group that went 7-7 in league play last year are Eli Coenen and Collin Fritts.
“With a great deal of returning experience, we expect to be highly competitive in our league,” Blackhawks coach Scott Benoy said.
Somerset, Ellsworth and Osceola round out the foes Altoona is set to develop a history with. The bit of friction has already been established with the Spartans after the Rails ended Somerset’s season last year. More battles have taken place in summer ball to up the familiarity.
“I think there’s going to be a little rivalry game already, just with the way things ended last year and the way things picked up this summer,” Henrichs said. “I think those two games on the schedule are going to be the highlights right away.”