Dalton Banks is leaving quite a legacy to follow in the history of Eau Claire North basketball.
As he enters Friday night’s tournament game with Memorial at the Doghouse, he has his name written all over the Husky record book.
Already the school’s all-time leading scorer, he needs just 13 points to move into the No. 3 spot in city career point-making.
He comes into the game with 535 season points and 1,774 in his career, moving up on Andy Fisher (Regis 1990-93), who tallied 1,786 in his four years.
The all-time leader is Logan Rohrscheib (Regis 2013-16) with 2,014 while Billy Wampler (Regis 2012-15) follows with 1,966.
Also moving up the ladder is Memorial’s Caden Boser, who despite missing four games this season has a total of 415 to up his career mark to 1,266. Like Banks, his points are tops in Old Abe history.
Boser has the distinction of passing such legendary Abes as Badger Hall of Famer Bob Barneson, who scored 1,177 in three years (1954-56); Minnesota All-American Charley Mencel, who put up 1,143 in two years (1950-51) and two-year all-state scoring machine Stan Johnson with an even 1,000 (1961-62).
In the city, Boser currently ranks 10th, following Jeff Uelmen (Regis 1994-97) who scored 1,277.
One record Banks will not leave North with is season average per game. That was set by Jim DeCremer (1966-67) who scored 656 points in 20 games at a clip of 32.8 in 1967.
DeCremer was the first Husky over 1,000 points when he scored 1,009 in his two years and he was later passed by Tyler Brown (2006-09) with 1,014 – the standard Banks passed.
Banks also moved behind DeCremer when he scored 46 points in a loss at Rochester Mayo in January. DeCremer’s record is 49 set against La Crosse Central in 1967.
Besides scoring, the 6-2 Banks, headed to Southern Illinois, ranks at the top or near the top in most other offensive categories with unofficial totals of 567 rebounds, 405 assists and 131 3-point baskets.
And in the most important category, he stands head and shoulders above the crowd. That would be playing in 70 wins as he has helped lead the Huskies to a 70-25 record in his four years without missing a game according to L-T records.
Boser is hoping history repeats itself. As a freshman, he hit a baseline jumper at the buzzer for a 55-54 upset win over the Huskies, one of only five setbacks North took that season.
Boser, who missed 12 games as a freshman due to injuries, has also put up big numbers in other categories.
He is averaging 23.1 points, 13.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists this season, giving him career totals of 626 rebounds, 128 3-pointers and he has been credited with 140 assists the past two seasons.
The Missouri-Kansas City recruit hit a career-high 41 points in 103-93 win over La Crosse Logan last month.
That made him only the fourth player in Abe history to score 40 or more points. The record is 52 set by Stan Johnson in 1962. Stan Morley hit 44 in 1959 while Barneson scored 40 in 1956.
Boser will not leave with the schools best single season scoring average, trailing Barneson (26.7), Mencel (25.9) and Johnson (25.8).
And if series history means anything, the Huskies and Abes and Banks and Boser are headed for a close game Friday. They have split decisions the last four years and are 4-4. One will move on.