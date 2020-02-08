Eau Claire North made it two wins in two nights against two solid opponents.
Saturday night at the Doghouse, the Huskies got past Hudson 64-54.
It was a good team effort but once again led by Dalton Banks on the attack.
It wasn’t so much that he scored 33 points but 24 of them (of the team’s 30) came in the second half as Hudson rallied from a 12-point deficit to take a 51-50 lead with 5:27 to play.
“When the game was on the line down the stretch, he hit the big baskets,” North coach Todd Marks said.
They came mainly on lightning-like driving, twisting and spinning moves under the rim. Hudson blocked the middle but just could not stop the 6-2 senior who is North’s all-time leading scorer.
His line for the game told the story. Besides his 33 points, he was credited with nine rebounds, four assists, four blocked shots and five steals.
North needed it all, and key contributions from the rest of the team.
The Huskies led 38-27 early in the second half when the Raiders suddenly came alive. Luke Healy triggered an 11-point run and tallied six of the points. When Mateo Renta hit a 3-pointer, the game was tied at 38.
But the Huskies turned the momentum back in their favor when Banks drove for a tie-breaker and turned it into a 3-point play. When Ashton Kallstrom followed with a 3-pointer the lead was back to six.
But Hudson would not go away and baskets by Healy and Carter Herink put the Raiders up by one with just over five minutes to play.
Banks to the rescue. With help from Chad Kron, he scored 13 of North’s final 14 points as the Huskies pulled away.
“Our kids showed toughness on both ends of the court,” Marks said, “and we got contributions from everybody.”
Kallstrom backed Banks with 12 points and Kron added nine while Healy led the Raiders with 17.
Marks praised the defensive work of Jarrett Loe and Kron in particular but also singled out the work of Elyjah Johnson off the bench.
It was a repeat win for the Huskies, who won at Hudson 74-51 in December. And it kept the Huskies (12-4 on the season) in the Big Rivers title fight with a 6-2 record, one game behind Chippewa Falls in the loss column. Hudson fell to 11-4 and 6-4.
NORTH 64, HUDSON 54
Hudson – FG-A FT-A TP –Luke Healy 6-15 5-6 17, Bennett Swavely 0-3 0-0 0, Charlie Nuenschwander 4-10 0-1 8, Brandon Moeri 2-9 3-4 9, Brock Welle 2-3 1-1 5, Mateo Renta 2-6 0-0 5, Carter Herink 3-5 2-2 8, Cole Jacobson 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 20-53 11-15 54.
North – Dalton Banks 13-24 6-8 33, Luke Warren 2-5 0-0 6, Chad Kron 3-5 2-4 9, George Wilkinson 1-2 0-0 2, Ashton Kallstrom 4-6 1-2 12, Henry Wilkinson 0-1 0-0 0, Elyjah Johnson 1-3 0-1 2, Jarrett Loe 0-0 0-0 0, Eli Persons 0-0 0-0 0, Kyle Greenlund 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-47 9-15 64.
Halftime: North 34-24. 3-point goals: Hudson 3-25 (Welle 1-1, Renta 1-5, Moeri 1-6, Healy 0-4, Swavely 0-3, Jacobson 0-1, Herink 0-2, Nuenschwander 0-3), North 7-16 (Kallstrom 3-4, Warren 2-5, Kron 1-2, Banks 1-3, Johnson 0-1, G. Wilkinson 0-1). Assists: Hudson 12 (Healy 5), North 9 (Banks 4). Totals fouls: Hudson 15, North 13. Officials: Ross Hackbarth, Mark Derfus, John Glausaltzer.